Travel Advisory: RIDOT Scheduled to Mill and Pave I-195 at the Washington Bridge Starting Sunday Night, April 21

RHODE ISLAND, April 20 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to address the current riding surface on I-195 at the Washington Bridge by milling then paving starting Sunday night, April 21 at 9 p.m. and going into next week.

Motorists should anticipate alternating lane closures for this overnight operation Sunday-Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both directions of I-195 through the crossover from South Main Street to the Washington Bridge, starting with the eastbound lanes, followed by the westbound lanes.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.