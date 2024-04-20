Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,436 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: RIDOT Scheduled to Mill and Pave I-195 at the Washington Bridge Starting Sunday Night, April 21

RHODE ISLAND, April 20 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to address the current riding surface on I-195 at the Washington Bridge by milling then paving starting Sunday night, April 21 at 9 p.m. and going into next week.

Motorists should anticipate alternating lane closures for this overnight operation Sunday-Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both directions of I-195 through the crossover from South Main Street to the Washington Bridge, starting with the eastbound lanes, followed by the westbound lanes.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: RIDOT Scheduled to Mill and Pave I-195 at the Washington Bridge Starting Sunday Night, April 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more