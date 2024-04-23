WiT Group Most Client-Focused Performance Marketing Agency 2023 Media Innovator Awards
WiT Group has been named the most client-focused performance marketing agency in the country at the 2023 Media Innovator Awards
The only way we can succeed as a commission-based digital marketing agency is to make our clients successful. When they succeed, we succeed. This is quite an honor”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiT Group is one of the few performance based marketing agencies to work on commission to manage client advertising - and that strategy is paying off. The performance-based digital marketing agency has adopted an Objective-Based Marketing approach that finds innovative ways to drive success for its clients, within and outside of typical digital advertising tactics. This holistic approach for defining and achieving objectives for clients has earned WiT Group the Media Innovator Award for Most Client-Focused Performance Marketing Agency 2023 by Innovation in Business Magazine.
— Josh Mangum, Founder and CEO
The Media Innovator Awards by Innovation in Business Magazine celebrates companies and individuals who have carved unique spaces for themselves in a highly competitive industry. Thousands of companies were nominated but WiT Group proudly took home the designation of Most Client-Focused Performance Marketing Agency 2023.
WiT Group's outstanding achievement results from its unwavering commitment to transparency and delivering exceptional results to its clients through digital marketing and creative advertising. The company's dedication and focus on meeting client's needs have set a benchmark for the agency, earning them the title of the Most Client-Focused Performance Marketing Agency for 2023.
"We are incredibly proud of our team for this remarkable accomplishment. Winning the Media Innovator Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of WiT Group. Our team consistently goes above and beyond to provide clients with exactly what they are asking for – transparency and results. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and motivates us to continue delivering unparalleled success for years to come," said Aidan Eaton, Creative Director and Managing Partner at WiT Group.
"The only way we can succeed as a commission-based digital marketing agency is to make our clients successful. When they succeed, we succeed. This is quite an honor" commented Josh Mangum, Founder and CEO.
Awards Coordinator Jack Ford commented on the incredible achievements of our winners: “It has been a pleasure to connect with such a vibrant selection of enterprises that contribute great things to the media industry. By hosting this awards program, I have learned more about the integral industry and how our winners play a pivotal role for us and future generations. Congratulations!”
Brittany Degnan
WiT Group
+1 803-977-0791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other