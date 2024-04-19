SIEC DECLARED FIRST THREE RESULTS

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) has declared the first results of the 2024 Joint Election.

The results are for two provincial wards, Anuta ward in Temotu and Tirotonga ward in Isabel, and the Honiara City Council Kukum ward.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Commissioner Jasper Highwood Anisi declared that the winning candidate for Anuta Ward is Mr Fenua John Wesley, Tiritonga ward Mr Leo James Teimana and Mr Robert Oge for Kukum ward.

CEO Anisi confirmed that the three winning candidates have met all eligibility requirements.

The declaration of the winning candidates came after the respective Returning Officers for the three wards confirmed yesterday under Regulation 23 (a) of the Provincial Assemblies and Honiara City Council Election Regulation 2024.

SIEC also added that all sealed ballot boxes will be transported to respective provincial headquarters under the watch of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) waiting for counting starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in a press conference after the closure of the polls, CEO Anisi acknowledged all the voters, contesting candidates, supporters the general public for the peaceful turnout today.

Fenua John Wesley, MPA for Anuta Ward, Temotu Province

Robert Billy Oge, Councillor for Kukum Ward, Honiara

Mr Leo James Teimana, MPA for Tiritonga Ward, Isabel Province

