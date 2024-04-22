CIMS.AI Launches Powered by NILGPT™ Partner Program for NIL Agents, Educators and Universities
The Powered by NILGPT partner program launch is a key milestone for CIMS.AI, advancing their goal to democratize the athlete-influencer economy.
Activating a partnership channel allows us to accelerate our mission of supporting all students across all sports at the NCAA and High School levels.”SILVERTHORNE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegiate Influencer Marketing Systems, Inc. (CIMS.AI) announces the launch of their partner program, Powered by NILGPT, an innovative generative AI platform that enriches the educational and talent management services provided by NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) agents and educators.
What is Powered by NILGPT
With the launch of Powered by NILGPT, NIL agents and educators can harness generative AI to amplify their NIL-related services. This partnership opportunity provides agents and educators with a 24/7, mobile-friendly NIL helpdesk to scale their office hours and customer support calls related to NIL.
The Powered by NILGPT program supports white-label branding and educational content distribution, offers a discount on end-user licenses, and provides agents and educators with a channel for generating incremental revenue through sponsored content placement.
NILGPT verifies every query against relevant state and university policies, ensuring accurate and actionable responses are provided to the athletes. NIL agents and educators use the Powered by NILGPT platform to enrich their educational programs and allow their athletes to accelerate their discovery of NIL-specific content that empowers the athletes to capitalize on the NIL economy.
Subject Matter Experts Weigh In
"Today, there are numerous siloed marketplaces and mobile apps trying to disintermediate agents and educators,” says Skip Roncal, CEO of CIMS.AI. “At CIMS, we are focused on further enabling the agents and educators that serve as trusted advisors to our end customers: the athletes.
"The Powered by NILGPT program focus is to ensure agents and educators can leverage generative AI tools to scale their NIL-related educational services so they can focus on higher value activities on behalf of their athletes,” Roncal further commented. “Activating a partnership channel allows us to accelerate our mission of supporting all students across all sports at the NCAA and High School levels."
Aisha Foy, CEO of Major NIL Success, shared her enthusiasm for the NILGPT platform, noting, "Since my time at the University of Kentucky, my goal has been to empower student-athletes and their families. The Powered by NILGPT platform significantly expands our ability to support our clients by providing a round-the-clock helpdesk for all NIL-related inquiries."
Roncal also shared that “Powered by NILGPT is a hybrid application that leverages Generative AI (GAI) to support natural language queries about NIL. It also integrates with NIL Agent Desktop for contract management processes to ensure transparency, compliance, and reporting.”
David Wipper, CIMS.AI’s Chief Product Officer, commented on the impact of Powered by NILGPT, stating, "CIMS.AI's Powered by NILGPT partner program is an innovative approach that enables agents and educators to access the latest NIL-specific GAI tools that can increase higher levels of content retention by the students that participate in their educational programs. Powered by NILGPT can be accessed anytime on any device in real-time."
About CIMS.AI
CIMS.AI was cofounded by ex-Salesforce, Vlocity, and Siebel Systems software executives with the mission to democratize the emerging athlete-influencer economy. CIMS.AI is focused on ensuring athletes across all sports are prepared for the opportunity to participate in the NIL economy and has developed several GAI solutions, including Powered by NILGPT for education and enablement, NIL Agent Desktop for NIL Agreement Compliance and Reporting, and NIL Influencer Scout to support Title IX.
About NIL
The meaning of NIL, or Name, Image, Likeness, is the right for an individual “influencer” to monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness. Historically, media and professional sports celebrities have worked with talent marketing agencies to take advantage of this monetization opportunity.
For further details on the Powered by NILGPT partner program, please visit the CIMS.AI website at https://www.cims.ai/nilgpt-whitelabel.
