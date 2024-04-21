Mord Innovations Introduces TouchNot, a Device to Deter Children From Touching Dangerous Objects
Attach TouchNot to any object or zone you don’t want kids toying with.ROYSTON, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mord Innovations, a UK based Company introduces TouchNot, a device aimed at curbing risky play among children while teaching them to avoid dangerous objects. Easily attached to items or areas parents want to restrict, TouchNot emits a loud alarm when kids engage in risky behavior, providing a quick alert for caregivers. Unlike existing solutions such as location-dependent smart tags or intrusive security cameras, TouchNot offers simple setup and versatility, attaching to anything within a minute. This device is launched and available on Kickstarter.
CEO Dr. Raji highlights the device's ability to redirect children's curiosity toward safe activities, safeguarding them from potential harm. TouchNot finds applications in homes, schools, and various environments, preventing access to medicine cabinets, hot water taps, or fragile items. Its motion sensor feature can also signal if children approach hazardous zones like swimming pools or staircases. With customizable sensor modes, TouchNot adapts to different safety needs, Parents and guardians can use TouchNot to prevent their kids from meddling in medicine cabinets, opening hot water taps, or playing with breakable or expensive objects. Additionally, TouchNot’s motion sensor can restrict kids to specific areas by sounding an alarm when they wander toward a dangerous zone like a swimming pool or staircase. Additionally, beyond child safety, TouchNot serves as an anti-theft tool, securing valuables or zoning off specific areas against burglars.
Founded by two fathers leveraging expertise in software and hardware engineering, Mord Innovations aims to enhance children's safety with innovative solutions. TouchNot offers caregivers peace of mind, allowing brief moments of distraction without compromising vigilance.
Visit Product Website
Mordecai Raji
Mord Innovations
pr@mordinnovations.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube