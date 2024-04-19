Visit from Soprintendenza

On 18 April, ICCROM's Director-General, Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, welcomed Daniela Porro, Soprintendente Speciale Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio di Roma.

During the meeting, the Soprintendente and the Director-General expressed their pleasure in establishing relationships between the two institutions that would allow for the development and enhancement of synergies and strengthened cooperation.

Forms of collaboration could take place through the organization of events and exhibitions, showcasing the rich collections housed within the ICCROM Archives, through the exchange of experts and expertise for capacity-building activities, and by providing access to sites and locations for the hands-on components of courses and workshops held in Rome.