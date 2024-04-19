UNO Hosts the Spring 2024 Strategy Forum

The recent Strategy Forum at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) gathered over 200 campus stakeholders, primarily faculty and staff, to discuss UNO's strategic direction and provide feedback on the strategic framework that was first introduced during last November’s Strategy Forum. This forum was a key moment for UNO to evaluate and outline its strategic direction and engage in meaningful dialogue about its future.

Kicking off the forum, Deborah Smith-Howell, Ph.D., senior advisor to the chancellor, delved into the university's strategic framework, offering insights from the feedback garnered from campus stakeholders via surveys distributed at the previous strategy forum held in November.

“The more we understand who we are, and where we want to go, the better off we will be,” said Smith-Howell.

The forum offered attendees a fresh opportunity to collectively evaluate, refine, and draft objectives and metrics aligned with the UNO Core's four pillars: educating people of the world, research and discovery, serving our communities through inclusion, and assuming responsibility for workforce and economic development. These responses will undergo analysis and review to inform the implementation of the UNO strategic framework.

Transitioning to the initiatives underway, Phil He, Ph.D., senior vice chancellor of Academic Affairs, provided updates on key efforts such as academic vitality and low-enrolled programs assessment, while also unveiling the forthcoming Weitz Innovation and Excellence initiative. He emphasized UNO's overarching goal of optimizing campus effectiveness and empowering every program to thrive.

“Many times, when facing challenges, we sometimes rush into finding a quick solution, but if anything, we have learned from history and large projects and how they are done, that this is not effective. We will plan thoroughly, and execute it well,” noted He, highlighting the necessity for strategic deliberation.

Celebrating UNO's achievements, Sara Myers, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor for Research and Creative Activity, spotlighted the university's significant research growth, exemplified by a remarkable $42 million in awards received in the previous fiscal year. Myers expressed optimism about UNO's trajectory, envisioning continued growth and expanded funding prospects.

Reiterating UNO's commitment to innovation, Jaci Lindburg, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor for Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives, underscored the imperative of sustaining educational growth and detailed UNO's innovative endeavors, including microcredential programs and competency-based education. Lindburg also highlighted UNO's 22 percent surge in online learning pre-pandemic, emphasizing its significance in adapting to evolving educational landscapes.

Rich Klein, Ph.D., vice chancellor of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success, outlined UNO's strategies for student recruitment and retention, emphasizing their paramount importance. Klein also addressed recent changes in the FAFSA and their implications for students, further illustrating UNO's proactive approach to student success.

Providing insights into UNO's budget and financial priorities, Carol Kirchner, vice chancellor for Business and Finance, emphasized the need for strategic assessment in navigating new budget models.

At the end of the forum, Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, provided insight into UNO's concerted efforts to designate this year as the 'year of strategy.' Li underscored UNO's commitment to innovation and highlighted the various initiatives underway to propel the institution forward.

"We won't remain passive. Instead, we'll actively inquire: 'What changes are occurring?' and 'How can we adapt?' We must prioritize a learning-centric approach. If we advocate that learning is a lifelong pursuit, then as a university, we must exemplify this principle. Remaining stagnant isn't an option; we must be proactive in shaping our future,” said Chancellor Li.

The forum marks a pivotal moment in the institution's journey towards defining and refining its strategic direction. From insightful updates on ongoing initiatives by key university leaders to discussions on budgetary priorities and student success strategies, the forum underscored UNO's commitment to strategic deliberation and proactive adaptation. Chancellor Li's impassioned call to embrace a learning-centric approach and prioritize innovation encapsulates UNO's dedication to shaping a dynamic and thriving future. As UNO embarks on its 'year of strategy,' it stands poised to leverage its strengths, foster innovation, and empower its community to embrace change and drive progress.