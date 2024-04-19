Campus Safety Reminders

The University of Nebraska Police and Public Safety Department (UNPPSD) has determined that incidents have recently occurred that members and guests of the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus community should be aware of. Please read this notification, take necessary precautions, be alert and call the Police and Public Safety Department with any questions or concerns.

Offense: Motor Vehicle Break-ins and Auto Thefts

Location: Campus Parking Lots and Garages (Scott Campus and JP Newman Center)

Date/Time of Occurrence(s): 03/25/24-04/06/24, varying times

Incident Summary

There has been an increase in motor vehicle break-ins and attempted auto thefts in the parking lots on the UNO campus. The bulk of incidents have been in the areas of Scott Campus, Scott Village, and JP Newman Center. Investigative and security camera review reveal that suspects walk (or sometimes drive a prior stolen vehicle from elsewhere) into the lot. They break a window and damage the steering column in an attempt to take the vehicle. Although all vehicle owners should be alert, these incidents appear to be targeting primarily Kia and Hyundai models. This is an active investigation and increased patrols have been and continue to be ongoing.

Kia and Hyundai have created a factory recall enhancing anti-theft efforts in their models. Call Hyundai 1-800-633-5151 or Kia 1-800-333-4542 for free factory update information.

Safety Tips

While we recognize crime can occur in any circumstances, regardless of precautions taken, we would like to encourage all members of the Maverick community to take the following steps to support their personal safety and security.

Try not to leave valuables in an unattended vehicle. If that’s not possible, secure all property in the trunk or completely out of sight.

Remove garage door openers.

Take with your or conceal any documents listing personal/address information (vehicle registration, insurance card)

Make sure your windows are rolled up and the doors are locked when leaving the vehicle.

If possible, park your vehicle in well-lit and well-traveled areas.

If you are victim to a break-in to your vehicle or vehicle theft, use caution when returning to your residence. If living alone, have someone meet you at your residence (relative, friend, law enforcement).

See Something, Say Something

Report any criminal or suspicious activity on campus to the University of Nebraska Police and Public Safety Department: