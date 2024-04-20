Bong Go sends assistance to recovering fire victims in Koronadal City and T'boli, South Cotabato

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team provided further assistance to the fire victims in Koronadal City and T'boli in South Cotabato on Wednesday, April 17 to help them rebuild and recover faster.

"Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go said in a video message.

"Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko," he added.

Go's Malasakit team provided food packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, sockets, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 5 affected households.

In response to Go's initiative, the National Housing Authority (NHA) also offered qualified beneficiaries assistance in rebuilding their homes through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). Go advocated for and continues to support NHA's program, which helps families who have lost their homes due to earthquakes, typhoons, fires, and other natural disasters.

"Gusto ko lang pong pasalamatan ang National Housing Authority sa kanilang dedikasyon at serbisyo para sa ating mga kababayan. Ang EHAP ay nagbibigay ng pag-asa at bagong simula para sa mga biktima. Isinulong at sinuportahan natin ang implementasyon nito para mabigyan ng pambili ng yero, pako at iba pang materyales na pampaayos ng bahay ang mga biktima ng sakuna," said Go.

At the forefront of Go's legislative initiatives, he highlighted the significant progress of the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) modernization program, as mandated by the Republic Act No. 11589, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored. This law's key components include acquiring advanced fire equipment, expanding the workforce by hiring additional firefighters, and offering specialized training programs to ensure a well-prepared and efficient response team.

In partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the LGUs, the BFP carries out regular fire prevention campaigns and information drives, particularly in far and underserved areas, in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City.

The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. The Department of Health (DOH) reported that there are now 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted over 10 million impoverished Filipinos.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.