Villar cites response to food demand

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has cited urban agriculture and home gardening as the answers to the country's ballooning population and the increasing food demand and consumption.

Villar, chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food committee. said she has been practicing urban agriculture and home gardening in her home city in Las Piñas. She has also been espousing on these actvities in other areas of the country.

"Mahalaga sa ating mag papalay ang pagkakaroon ng cash crop habang naghihintay ng pag ani, at ito ay ang pag tatanim ng gulay, pagdikit nito sa mamimili, at pagsunod sa good agricultural practices o GAP," said the senator.

She also mentioned that the Villar Family has four farm schools located in Las Piñas - Bacoor for NCR, Regions 4A-4B at Region 5; San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan for Central, Northern Luzon and Cordillera; San Miguel, Iloilo for Visayas and Davao City for Mindanao.

The senator has also been distributing nationwide for free vegetable seeds to be used for home gardening.

"This will ensure the availability of affordable and nutritious foods for Filipino families," she said.

"This can also provide livelihood since the products are brought to the market," she added during the Harvesting Festival and Farmer's Field School Graduation of the Upscaling of the 'Gulayan sa Palayan at Pagnenegosyo' held in Castillejos, Zambales.

Villar further related she is also an organic practitioner in Las Piñas City since 2002.

To date, there are 89 composting facilities in almost all the barangays in Las Pinas and 50 in Vista Land and Camella communities nationwide.

A composting machine can produce 1,000 kilos of organic fertilizer per month from

kitchen and garden wastes from 500 households in Las Piñas City.

She extolled that this activity called "Villar Las Piñas Kitchen Wastes Composting Project" won the Energy Globe Award, an international award for environmental sustainability .

It was also recognized as the "World's Best Environmental Project in 2022" during a ceremony in Austria.

Furthermore, Villar congratulated all the graduates and thanked Castillejos, Zambales Mayor Jeffrey Khonghun and Dr. John de Leon of PhilRice and thr East West Seeds Foundation.

Sagot sa food demand, muling isinulong ni Villar

TINUKOY ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang urban agriculture at home gardening bilang mga sagot sa lumolobong populasyon ng bansa at tumataas na food demand and consumption.

Inihayag ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate Agriculture and Food committee na ginagawa niya ang mga ito sa kanyang home city sa Las Pinas.

Isinusulong din niya ang urban agriculture at home gardening sa ibang lugar sa bansa.

"Mahalaga sa ating mag papalay ang pagkakaroon ng cash crop habang naghihintay ng pag ani, at ito ay ang pag tatanim ng gulay, pag dikit nito sa mamimili, at pag sunod sa good agricultural practices o GAP," pahayag ng senador.

Binanggit din niya na may apat na farm schools ang Villar Family na nasa Las Piñas - Bacoor para sa NCR, Regions 4A-4B at Region 5; San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan para sa Central, Northern Luzon at Cordillera; San Miguel, Iloilo para sa Visayas at Davao City para sa Mindanao.

Namimigay din ang senador sa buong kapuluan ng libreng vegetable seeds at compost para sa home gardening.

"This will ensure the availability of affordable and nutritious foods for Filipino families," ani Villar.

"This can also provide livelihood since the products are brought to the market," dagdag pa niya sa kanyang Speech sa Harvesting Festival and Farmer's Field School Graduation of the Upscaling of the 'Gulayan sa Palayan at Pagnenegosyo' na idinaos sa Castillejos, Zambales.

Sinabi rin ni Villar na 'organic practitioner' siya simula pa noong 2002 sa Las Piñas City.

Sa ngayon, meron na silang 89 composting facilities sa halos lahat ng barangay sa Las Pinas at 50 sa Vista Land at Camella communities.

Ang isang composting machine ay nakagagawa ng 1,000 kilos ng organic fertilizer kaga buwan. Nagmula ito sa mga nakokolektang kitchen at garden wastes mula sa 500 households Las Piñas City.

Ipinagmalaki ni Villar na ang gawaing ito na tinatawag na "Villar Las Piñas Kitchen Wastes Composting Project" ay nanalo ng Energy Globe Award, isang international award sa environmental sustainability.

Kinilala rin ito na "World's Best Environmental Project in 2022" na ginanap sa Austria.

Binati naman niya ang graduates at pinasalamatan sina Castillejos, Zambales Mayor Jeffrey Khonghun at Dr. John de Leon ng PhilRice at ang East West Seeds Foundation.