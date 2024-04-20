WA Government Will Reject Two Perth Councils' Proposal Of Saving Trees Citing Housing Demands

The WA government confirmed that it would reject the proposal of Perth councils to cut down mature trees, adding that there is not sufficient public support.

The WA government confirmed that it would reject the proposal of Perth councils to cut down mature trees, adding that there is not sufficient public support. Earlier, two councils of Perth suggested a proposal that stated that the private property owners would be required to submit an application for clearing mature trees 8 metres or taller.

Two Perth councils include Nedlands and South Perth Council. They wanted this proposal to be accepted. The council suggested this proposal to protect the tree canopy, which is dwindling down, and also because Perth has the lowest tree canopy in Australia, which is less than 20 per cent. However, the WA government confirmed that it would not accept this proposal, saying it couldn't sacrifice the delivery of housing. As per experts from tree removal in Brisbane, the government took this decision because the proposal lacked public support.

As per John Carey, the Planning Minister, the proposal does not have enough public support, as Nedlands claimed earlier. Only 790 submissions were received, though there are 22,000 residents in Nedlands. He also said that more than 50% of the applications received were not even from the Nedlands city. Mr Carey also said that it is a 'punitive' approach, and if approved, it will affect the owner's ability to prune trees. He also accepted that rising housing demand is also a part of the decision taken to reject the proposal. He said their primary focus is to accelerate the housing supply for the most vulnerable in Western Australia.

WALGA (WA Local Government Association) and the Planning Commission raised concerns over the reduction of tree canopy in Perth. The state government said even though it rejected the proposal of the council to submit an application for tree removal, it will work with WALGA and Planning Commission to come up with a broader strategy. Best Arborists in Brisbane welcomed this approach of the government to develop a proper strategy that can help find balance in saving trees as well as meeting housing demands.