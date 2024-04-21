Murrieta private investigator Najar Investigations projects 11.4% increase in revenue for 2024
We’ve demonstrated our ability to keep up with the demands technology presents, and as evidenced by our growth trend in 2023, we have satisfied clients by providing them with solutions...”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private investigation firm Najar Investigations, one of the leading private investigators in Southern California, has reported a significant increase in its client portfolio, and projects additional revenue gains by the end of 2024.
Najar Investigations projects an 11.4% increase in revenue by the close of 2024, mostly from the growth of its client base. This projection is based on several factors, including the current trends in the industry and the growing need for private investigation services throughout the United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of private detectives and investigators is expected to increase 6% between 2022 to 2032, which is a rate faster than the average for all other occupations.
Najar Investigation’s marked growth within the last two years not only falls in line with the increase the private investigations industry has anticipated overall, but has exceeded the expectations for the average private investigator, said Mohammed Najar, Chief Executive Officer and lead investigator of Najar Investigations.
“Technology is an evolving component of private investigations work, from the cutting-edge tools we use in our surveillance, to the sophistication in the types of crimes and activity that have proliferated due to the accessibility of illegal devices, and information on how to use them. We’ve demonstrated our ability to keep up with the demands technology presents, and as evidenced by our growth trend in 2023, we have satisfied clients by providing them with solutions that fit their situation,” said Najar.
One of the main reasons for this projected increase in the private investigations industry is the rise in cybercrime. With the advancement of technology, cybercriminals have become more advanced, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to apprehend them. As a result, individuals and businesses are turning to private investigation firms to help them protect their sensitive information and prevent cyber attacks.
According to data from Statista’s Market Insights, cybercrime is expected to jump from $9.2 trillion in 2024 to $13.8 trillion by 2028. Cybercrimes include financial fraud, damage and/or destruction of data, bank account theft, stolen personal data, intellectual property theft, embezzlement, hacked data, and other crimes. (SOURCE: https://www.statista.com/chart/28878/expected-cost-of-cybercrime-until-2027/)
Another factor that is expected to contribute to the increase in clientele for private investigation firms is the growing concern for personal safety. With the rise in crime rates, individuals are seeking the help of private investigators to ensure their safety and the safety of their loved ones. This includes conducting background checks on potential partners, investigating suspicious activities, and providing personal protection services.
Furthermore, the increasing complexity of legal cases has also led to a higher demand for private investigation services. Attorneys and law firms often rely on private investigators to gather evidence and information that can strengthen their case. As the legal landscape becomes more intricate, the need for private investigators with specialized skills and expertise is expected to rise.
“In addition to these factors, I believe the growing awareness and acceptance of private investigation services have also contributed to the projected increase in our client base. There used to be a stigma attached to hiring a private investigator, but now it is seen as a practical and effective solution for various personal and business needs,” said Najar.
