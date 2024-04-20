Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones and Students Premiere “1619: The College Edition” Podcast with Spotify

Smith discussed how colorism renders visual association with skin tones, a challenge since the audio-only format would only give way to testimony and research. He references historical and modern art such as Nina Simone’s “Four Women” and Spike Lee’s “School Daze” to depict earlier assessments of colorism.

“How do we portray that in sound, in an audience experience?” Smith said. “Not only do we talk about the experience people have, but you try and show everyone listening [to] what we’re talking about. What I utilized was music. Music is telling stories, how a woman’s skin is ‘too Black’ or ‘arms too long.’”

Webster-Bass says she understands the “connections between investigative journalism and the power of sound,” and how the two dynamics of journalism shine brightly in the podcast world. “Professor [Hannah-Jones] opened up a world of what investigative reporting can be,” Webster-Bass said. “Being part of this project has shown me how investigative reporting and audio recording connects.”

Her “Queer Seminar” episode posed the task of telling a balanced, thorough history of the Black queer community, as reporting on homophobia triggered emotional heaviness. “Personally, I cried,” Webster-Bass said.

“It was hard to listen to, to experience, to know that that was what the Black queer experience is like,” she said. “We saw the light at the end of the tunnel as the creativity of the Black queer community, and all they have to offer. That’s why we decided to end with ballroom.”

Deanna Hayden, a third-year Ph.D. student in the school of communications’ culture and media studies program, served as Hannah-Jones' teaching assistant. Students thanked her as she noted how successful storytelling involves in-depth research and the use of historical guidance. “When it came to gearing these students in a project of this magnitude, it helped to understand where their stories lie, the basics of research as an academic and a communications scholar, and that grounded ourselves to tell a full narrative about each individual topic.”

Students of the 1619: College Edition podcast pose together at the conclusion of premiere: Avery Harrison, Cortneii Samuel, Danilo Wrightsell, Destinee Coburn, Hailey McMannen, Jacob Smith, Jada Wesley, Jasmine Camille Livingston, Jordyn Taylor, Julia Jones, Karys Hilton, Madison Belo, Nairobi Toombs, Noah Jackson, Zoe Cummings, Rachel McCain, Reinah McNeil, Trinity Kinslow, Trinity Webster-Bass. Deanna Hayden is kneeling below Prof. Nikole Hannah-Jones. (Source: Latrel Caton)

New York Times bestselling author and poet Jason Reynolds was one of several Black writers in the audience. “When we talk about... the continuum of Blackness, the only way we do that is through narrative,” he said, calling Hannah-Jones' work and Howard University “pillars” of Black American thought. “The HBCU circuit is a prominent part of our culture, but being known as The Mecca, it is important for us to have [The 1619 Project] discourse here.”

To end the event, Hannah-Jones surprised junior Karys Hilton, a writer on the podcast project, a Spotify 2024 Next Gen Scholarship worth $10,000 for the 2024-2025 academic school year.

“I am really appreciative of this scholarship,” Hilton said. “This was my first time in this class and it was very challenging but also very rewarding.”