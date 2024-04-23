Oasis MD Brings One-Stop Health and Beauty Services to Metro Vancouver
Oasis MD, a leading medical and aesthetics clinic, is proud to announce its one-stop shop executive health and beauty offerings.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis MD, known for its integrated medical and aesthetics services, has announced an expansion of its executive health and beauty services in Metro Vancouver. The clinic now offers an extended range of medical diagnostics and advanced aesthetics treatments, including botox applications, laser therapies, and science-based skincare.
Oasis MD has assembled a team of physicians who have received training in Canada, each with specific expertise in fields such as dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and holistic wellness. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that all treatment plans are both comprehensive and customized to meet the unique needs of each client.
The beauty services at Oasis MD are crafted to boost confidence and empower clients, moving away from the traditional perception that aesthetic treatments are solely for vanity. The clinic’s approach treats these services as vital to personal empowerment and self-expression.
Dr. Selina Li, Founder and Cosmetic and Skin Care Director at Oasis MD, stated, "Our commitment is to provide meticulous care that aligns with the individual health and beauty objectives of our clients, supported by scientific advances in medical aesthetics."
Oasis MD understands the intricate connection between health and beauty, and its services are designed to nurture this relationship comprehensively and from a patient-centered perspective. Services are structured to minimize downtime, with private consultation areas and state-of-the-art treatment rooms that ensure comfort and confidentiality.
Oasis MD’s medical offerings extend beyond simple treatment, focusing on preventative and proactive healthcare. The clinic provides detailed medical assessments aimed at building a robust physical and mental foundation for its clients.
Dr. Jeff Wang, Founder and Medical Director, added, "With our expanded services, we aim to set a benchmark in health and beauty care, integrating the latest in medical technology with traditional wellness practices."
Oasis MD's facility on Granville St in Vancouver is designed to provide a serene and welcoming environment, supporting the clinic's goal of delivering tailored healthcare and aesthetic treatments.
