Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.19.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Amy Palmer, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Crisis Communications and Public Affairs at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Palmer has served as Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California Government Operations Agency since 2020. She served as Director of Communications and Public Relations at Covered California from 2014 to 2020. Palmer was Principal at AAP Communications from 2011 to 2014 and Associate Secretary for External Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2007 to 2011. Palmer is a member of the National Association of Government Communicators. She earned a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,140. Palmer is registered without party preference.

Beth Muszynski, of Folsom, has been appointed Assistant Director, Logistics Management at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. She has served as Assistant Deputy Secretary of Veterans Homes at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2019. Muszynski was Chief of Veterans Homes Operations at the California Department of Veterans Affairs from 2014 to 2019. She was Project Manager at the Little Hoover Commission from 2012 to 2014 and a Research Analyst there from 2009 to 2012. Muszynski was a Staff Writer for The Davis Enterprise from 2001 to 2008. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Public Policy and Administration from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Texas A&M University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,760. Muszynski is a Democrat.

Roy Kennedy, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California Government Operations Agency. Kennedy has served as Assistant Secretary of Communications at the California Government Operations Agency since 2021. He held multiple positions at Covered California from 2013 to 2021, including Website and Administrative Branch Chief, Acting Deputy Director of Communications and Public Relations and Information Officer. Kennedy held several positions at KXTV News10 from 2000 to 2013, including Assignment Manager and Assignment Editor. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,000. Kennedy is registered without party preference.

Nicole Hisatomi, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Legislation at the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency. Hisatomi has served as Deputy Commissioner for Legislation at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation since 2020. She served as Legislative Director and Legislative Analyst in the Office of State Assemblymember Mark Stone from 2014 to 2020. Hisatomi earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health Policy and Political Science from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. Hisatomi is a Democrat.

Michelle Hutzel, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary at the California Natural Resources Agency. Hutzel has served as Scheduling Director for Attorney General Rob Bonta at the California Department of Justice since 2022. She was Administrative Assistant II at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2015 to 2022 and Executive Assistant at the California Department of Transportation from 2011 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $105,804. Hutzel is a Democrat.

