New bridge coming to Fisher Creek

CANADA, April 19 - The Fisher Creek bridge will undergo a replacement and road improvements, offering drivers a safer, more reliable passage along the Highway 97 Pine Pass corridor.

The new bridge will be designed to withstand a flood that comes once in 200 years and will incorporate improvements that will make it more resilient to extreme climate events.

West Horizon Contracting Inc. has been awarded the contract for bridge replacement, which includes approximately one kilometre of highway reconstruction, channel widening, riprap placement, protection berm construction and environmental restoration.

The current 18-metre-long concrete girder bridge and timber substructure will be removed and replaced with a 38-metre-long, single-span steel girder bridge founded on steel piles.

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2024, with completion expected by summer 2026. During the construction period, motorists will be rerouted through a detour to be constructed adjacent to the existing highway and bridge.

The improvements will further strengthen the highway corridor by building resiliency for travellers and the supply chains connecting northeastern B.C. with the rest of the province.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic-control signage and personnel. For up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on X (formerly Twitter) or visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/