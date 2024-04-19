Collaboration builds stronger, flood-resilient Township of Langley

CANADA, April 19 - Farmers and families in the Township of Langley will be better prepared for flooding with work underway to improve pump capacity on flood plains and irrigation systems that will strengthen the area’s food security.

“The reality of a changing climate means we could see more frequent and intense flooding in the Fraser Valley, and it is vital we work together to keep our communities safe and our food supply stable,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “This is why we’re supporting collaborative projects that will help keep food on the table, protect the livelihoods of farmers and ensure the health of local ecosystems in the face of future flooding.”

The Township of Langley, in partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation and Rivershed Society of BC, is working on a multi-phase project that includes upgrading water infrastructure and adding pumping capacity to manage flooding in the area. These upgrades will improve water flow and storage, increasing the flood resiliency of the community and allowing agricultural producers to continue to grow food.

“This initiative will strengthen the Township of Langley’s flood resilience by upgrading pumps and water infrastructure,” said Eric Woodward, mayor, Township of Langley. “By improving flood-control systems, we’re also taking a significant step toward long-term food security for our community. We are pleased to partner on this collaborative effort with both the Kwantlen First Nation and Rivershed Society of BC.”

The project will include repairing dike banks, replacing culverts and improving some of the ditch networks, as well as installing additional pumping capacity at the Salmon River Pump Station. The project will also replace existing pumps at Salmon River with fish-friendly ones that can run throughout the year. This will improve fish passage and water quality, helping salmon populations in the river.

“Rivershed is honoured to collaborate with the Township of Langley and the Kwantlen First Nation on this initiative, which exemplifies a shared dedication to nurturing the integrity of local ecosystems, ensuring food security and protecting wildlife habitat,” said Justine Neslon, executive director, Rivershed Society of BC. “Together, we are working toward a resilient future for the Fraser Watershed, fostering its health and vitality for generations to come.”

A comprehensive study on the Salmon River will be conducted in consultation with partners in the community, such as First Nations, farmers and other stakeholders.

“People in Langley have a history of working together to improve the community and support each other,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “That spirit continues to be on full display in this project, which will result in more flood-resilient neighbourhoods, stronger farming and business communities, and even stronger relationships among people and organizations here.”

The Glen Valley and Salmon River Flood Mitigation project is a result of leaders from the local government, Kwantlen First Nations and Rivershed Society of BC working together to ensure the community has the resources it needs to protect local ecosystems, livelihoods and food security.

Quick Facts:

The Glen Valley and Salmon River Flood Mitigation project is expected to be complete by December 2025.

The Province is providing $5 million for the project as part of the $20-million, multi-year Fraser Valley Flood Mitigation Program announced in March 2023.

The same program is providing $10 million to support two additional projects: the Hatzic Flood Mitigation and Watershed Master Plan; and Athey Road Bank Stabilization project.

These projects represent the collaborative efforts of the Leq’á:mel First Nation, Fraser Valley Regional District, Dewdney Area Improvement District and Nicomen Island Improvement District.

The Fraser Valley Flood Mitigation program is administered by Investment Agriculture of BC.

