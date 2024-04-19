CANADA, April 19 - From Capital Regional District: https://www.crd.bc.ca/about/news/article/2024/04/19/capital-regional-district-reports-on-grant-funding-for-the-electoral-areas

Every year the Capital Regional District (CRD) administers grants and funding for local projects ranging from local infrastructure, special community projects and support for arts and culture in the Juan de Fuca, Salt Spring Island, and Southern Gulf Islands Electoral Areas.

In 2023, the CRD distributed $1.4 million of funding to 25 projects in these three Electoral Areas through the Government of Canada’s Community-Building Fund.

“Investments in the Capital Regional District builds on our government’s commitment to support community projects and improve local services. Last year, the Canada Community-Building Fund supported green, clean growth solutions for improving water infrastructure and connecting residents to parks, services, jobs, and neighbours,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We will continue to support our partners by providing funding that can be used by local governments to address local infrastructure priorities.”

“The Capital Regional District supports vibrant communities in Southern Vancouver Island by supporting local projects aimed at improving the quality of life for people in this growing region,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “I’m proud that all orders of government are working together to support local projects that provide the services and amenities regions need, helping them be healthier, happier and more welcoming places for everyone.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides annual funding to the CRD to support local infrastructure and capacity-building projects. Last year, the Centennial Park Revitalization Project was one of the projects which received funding to upgrade the open space, walkway, and parking lot of Centennial Park in Ganges Village. The Fire Hall Community and Training Facility on South Galiano also received funding to allow the former South Galiano Fire Hall to be utilized as a training facility for both the North and South Galiano Volunteer Fire Departments, a shelter and command center in the event of an emergency, as well as additional community space to house the local food bank and other events.

The CRD reviews applications from CRD services and third parties throughout the year. Applications are subject to meeting the program’s eligibility criteria, availability of funds, and receiving Electoral Area Director support. The Canada Community-Building Fund is administered in British Columbia by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Additionally, the CRD awarded over $142,000 through Electoral Areas Grants-in-Aid to 36 projects for initiatives benefitting local communities, and $10,000 in COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants-in-Aid to 2 projects.

“The vibrant and varied Electoral Areas within the Capital Regional District benefit from the financial support from the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and Grants-in-Aid. These funds allow us to champion local initiatives that enhance the quality of life for our residents,” stated Paul Brent, Electoral Area Director for the Southern Gulf Islands. “We are grateful for this support and eagerly anticipate the positive changes brought about by these projects in our Electoral Areas.”

Grants-in-Aid are one-time grants to fund special projects and activities, awarded to community non-profit organizations operating within Electoral Areas that are not already funded by requisition. Safe Restart Grants were available to organizations impacted by COVID-19 where many applications highlighted revenue loss as a driver for support.

The CRD also administers the Arts & Culture Support Service grants in area’s participating in that service, including the Southern Gulf Islands. In 2023, nine applications in the Electoral Areas were funded through grants to produce arts activities, a total investment of $62,700.

An overview of the projects funded through the Community Works Funds, the Grants-in-Aid (including Safe Restart GIA) and the Arts & Culture Support Service grants in the Electoral Areas in 2023 can be found below:

For more information on federal infrastructure funding, visit: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/