Network Wellness Center Announces Grand Reopening Celebration with a Week of Complimentary Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Wellness Center, a leading holistic health and chiropractic service provider, is thrilled to announce its grand reopening celebration set at its brand-new location for Wednesday, May 1st from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm Located at 2449 Pine Street in Boulder, the event marks a significant milestone in the center's commitment to enhancing the health and wellness of our community.
The grand reopening will feature a ribbon-cutting with the Boulder Chamber of Commerce ceremony at 3:00 pm followed by an open house where attendees can explore the state-of-the-art facility, meet the expert staff, and learn more about the comprehensive services offered. Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce as well as the Downtown Boulder Partnership.
In honor of this special occasion, non-current practice members can receive a free week of care throughout April leading up to the celebration. Network Wellness Center specializes in NetworkSpinal a technology developed by Donny Epstein and taught by Epienergetics.
This exclusive offer includes an initial health consultation and a comprehensive spinal exam to kickstart your wellness journey.
Attendees can expect a day filled with valuable health assessments and the opportunity to experience firsthand the benefits of the holistic approach to care at Network Wellness Center.
Attendees will receive:
o An initial health consultation
o A comprehensive spinal exam.
o Heart rate and nerve stress evaluation.
o Posture and weight balance assessment.
o Two gentle NetworkSpinal adjustments.
o Results review and follow-up plan.
This is a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with the community and ignite the passion for holistic health practices. Personalized care that addresses symptoms and also the root cause of health concerns, fostering lasting wellness and improved quality of life is what patients receive at Network Wellness Center.
"The event celebrates the reopening, and it also celebrates health, wellness, and the strong connections built within the Colorado community," say Drs. Daniel & Richelle Knowles, founders of Network Wellness Center. “Everyone is welcome to join us in this, fun special event and discover the difference holistic care can make in their lives."
Don't miss this opportunity to take your first step toward optimal health and wellness. Join us at Network Wellness Center on May 1st for a day of celebration, discovery, and renewal.
For more information about the grand reopening and to register for your free week of care, please visit www.NetworkWellnessCenters.com or call (303) 998-1000.
DR. DANIEL M KNOWLES, III D.C.
DR. DANIEL M KNOWLES, III D.C.
