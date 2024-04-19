Intake Period Open for Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program 2024-25

CANADA, April 20 - Released on April 19, 2024

The initial intake period for the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program is open, with applications being accepted until May 15, 2024.

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage communities and advance the work of veterans' service organizations across the province.

"Our province's veterans service clubs work tirelessly on behalf of our communities, and we are thankful for the important work they do year-round," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "In 2023-24, a total of 77 grants were awarded to clubs across Saskatchewan, and our government is proud to continue supporting veterans, their families and their communities through this program."

Since the program's inception, more than $4.5 million has been allocated to 312 successful applicants in over 115 different communities across Saskatchewan. Total funding provided in 2024-25 is $1.5 million.

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) and the Government of Saskatchewan.

"This grant has been an incredible opportunity for not only Legion branches, but other veterans service clubs around the province," Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command President Carol Pedersen said. "Legion Branches around the province have been able to do significant upgrades to their facilities, prolonging the life of their buildings. We are greatly thankful for the ongoing support and look forward to seeing more improvements in the upcoming year."

"On behalf of the ANAVETS members, staff and directors, I would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for their commitment to veterans, their families and friends throughout Saskatchewan," ANAVETS President Rick Taylor said. "The grants over the past five years have enhanced the operations and infrastructure for our individual units with needed repairs and upgrades at a time that we could not afford them. Thanks again for a wonderful well thought out grant program."

There are two planned application intake periods, and groups are eligible to receive up to $30,000 in 2024-25.

More information about the program is available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or email at admin@sasklegion.ca.

