Catalyzing climate technology as CTCN hits 10-year anniversary

Copenhagen, 19 April 2024 – The Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) today marks 10 years of technology and innovation for adaptation, mitigation, and resilience – in that time, thanks to donor governments and partners, the CTCN has funded over 300 technical assistance projects across 112 developing countries to help them meet their sustainable development commitments under the Paris Agreement.

As the implementation arm of the UNFCCC’s Climate Change Technology Mechanism, mandated under the Paris Agreement and hosted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), CTCN was established to accelerate development and transfer of environmentally sound technologies for low carbon and climate resilient development at the request of developing countries.

“The CTCN is undoubtedly a vital component within the UNEP framework and is a great example of how a small-scale initiative can yield outsized impacts,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “With the adequate funding the CTCN requires and with the technological transfer the Paris Agreement expects and demands, the future is very promising for the CTCN. The growing demand for strategic technology investments underscores its potential for even greater influence and positive impact on the climate crisis. As we embark on the next decade, we hold high expectations for the growth and success of this initiative.”

As part of events to mark the anniversary taking place in Copenhagen, CTCN today releases a report highlighting its work to foster climate resilience and innovation over the past decade. It describes projects ranging from developing green building standards in Zimbabwe to drought risk modelling in Saint Kitts and Nevis, industrial energy efficiency in Pakistan, developing a policy on e-mobility in the Solomon Islands, as well as designs for flood management in Burundi to protect crops from the effects of increasing climate catastrophes.

In his address, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, said: "The next two years are make or break for climate action. By early next year, Parties must submit new and more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions - national climate plans under the Paris Agreement. These plans will be some of the most important climate documents of the 21st century. With its unique ability to provide technical assistance all around the world, the CTCN must contribute to the implementation of these new and better NDCs."

The urgent call for action resonates strongly with the founding principles of the CTCN, which emerged from the Conference of Parties’ vision to leverage technology in the fight against climate change. The CTCN bridges the gap between existing technologies and their deployment in member nations. Through technical assistance to pilot projects that catalyze broader transformation and innovation, the CTCN paves the way for the replication and scaling up of successful models through derisking investments and attracting increased private sector investment.

