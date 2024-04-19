Captain Manny Sousa Invites LATFOB Goers on a Spiritual Odyssey with “Passing Through”
From military heroism to divine intervention, retired US Navy captain writes a memoir of faith and redemption.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartfelt memoir "Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One" by author Captain Manny Sousa, US Navy (ret), is set to launch at the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in collaboration with Writers' Branding, this monumental event will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC on Sunday, April 21, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
"Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One" takes readers on an extraordinary journey through the tumultuous years of 1932 to 1972. Raised in an Army family during the upheaval of the Great Depression and amid the chaos of World War Two, the Korean War, and the Cold War, Captain Manny Sousa's life story is nothing short of remarkable.
From his commissioning as a Navy Ensign to his daring missions flying F-4 Phantoms and A-7 Corsair IIs during the Vietnam War, Captain Sousa's career is a testament to courage, resilience, and dedication to duty. More than the military exploits, it is a story of spiritual awakening and divine intervention.
In a transcendent encounter with his departed aunt Jean, Captain Sousa found solace, guidance, and profound spiritual enlightenment. Through his memoir, he shares these miraculous experiences, inviting readers to contemplate the presence of the Holy Spirit in their own lives.
Join Captain Manny Sousa at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as he shares the first chapter of his extraordinary journey. Visit Booth #959 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books or contact The Reading Glass Books.
For more information about Captain Manny Sousa and his book "Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One", visit www.mannysousabooks.com.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube