Beyond Limits: A Mother's Journey of Advocacy and Empowerment

Discovering the boundless potential within every child.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be inspired by "The Right to a Full Life," the uplifting memoir by author Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher, as it graces the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in collaboration with Writers' Branding, this remarkable event will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC on Sunday, April 21, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

More than just a memoir, "The Right to a Full Life" is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of advocacy and perseverance. Through the lens of parenting twins with different disabilities, Dorothy Fickenscher shares her heartwarming journey of navigating the complexities of healthcare, education, and community support.

As a seasoned educator with over 30 years of experience, Mrs. Fickenscher brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to her narrative. She deftly outlines the strategies she employed when working with doctors, teachers, and neighbors, emphasizing the importance of finding the right "fit" for her family and fostering independence in her children.

Through poignant anecdotes and practical advice, Mrs. Fickenscher underscores the vital role that communities play in supporting individuals with disabilities. She eloquently explores the delicate balance between safety and autonomy, offering invaluable lessons for parents of children with and without disabilities alike.

Join The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to celebrate the launch of "The Right to a Full Life" and go on a journey of empowerment, resilience, and love.

For more information about the book launch and to reserve a copy, visit Booth #959 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books or contact The Reading Glass Books.

