Leading Gen Z Social Network, "NGL", Launches New Games
The app, mainly popular with a young adult audience, has launched new games available to its users.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the popular Q&A platform, has announced the launch of four new in-app shareable games: Confessions, 3 Words, tbh, and Ship Me. These games are designed to enhance user engagement and provide a fun and interactive experience for NGL's rapidly growing community of users.
Confessions allows users to share their deepest secrets and thoughts with their audience, while 3 Words offers users the option to have their audience describe them in 3 words. tbh is a game where users can receive honest feedback from their audience, and Ship Me is a game that helps users ask their friends for potential romantic matches.
"We're always looking for new ways to engage our users and provide them with a fun and interactive experience," said Ebhan King, Head of Community at NGL. "These new games are just the beginning, and we're excited to continue adding new features and content to NGL."
NGL has seen a surge in popularity in recent months, recently achieving a milestone 200 million downloads. The app's unique blend of privacy and social connection has made it a favorite among users looking for a new way to engage with their friends.
The NGL app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about the NGL app and its new games, visit the NGL website.
