American App "NGL" Gaining Traction on Popular East Asian Social Media Platforms
Some of the apps in which the NGL app is gaining virality.
The app, already viral in the US, is going viral in the East Asian market.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the innovative Q&A messaging app that has taken the world by storm, is now available on several of East Asia's most popular social media platforms, including WeChat, Line, KakaoTalk, QQ, and Sina Weibo. This expansion represents a significant step in NGL's mission to connect people across the globe through safe and engaging communication.
The integration of NGL with these leading social media apps allows users in East Asia to seamlessly share their unique NGL links, inviting friends and followers to send anonymous messages and engage in candid conversations. With this move, NGL is set to become a staple in the digital social experience of millions of users in the region.
NGL's expansion into the East Asian market comes at a time when social media users are increasingly looking for new ways to connect and communicate. By leveraging the widespread popularity of these platforms, NGL is poised to offer a fresh and exciting experience to a vast new audience.
To share their NGL link on these platforms, users simply need to create a profile in the NGL app, where they can then copy their link and paste it onto their preferred social media platform. This should be easy for users, considering the app's recent expansion to become accessible in many new languages.
NGL's commitment to user safety and privacy remains paramount, with world-class AI content moderation in place to ensure a positive and respectful environment for all users. As NGL continues to grow, the company looks forward to fostering a community where honesty and openness are celebrated.
For more information about NGL and its availability on East Asian social media platforms, please visit the NGL website or download the app today.
About NGL:
NGL is a fresh take on Q&A; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
