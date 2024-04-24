New Book Release: "My Vision From God" by Charmyne (Charm) Fluker
Embark on a Journey of Spiritual Awakening and EnlightenmentUNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Charmyne (Charm) Fluker announces the release of her latest book, "My Vision From God". Filled with compelling short stories and poignant poems, this book serves as a beacon of spiritual insight and understanding, resonating deeply with readers from all walks of life.
"My Vision From God" delves into the depths of spirituality, offering readers a unique opportunity to connect with their inner spirits and gain a deeper understanding of the divine. Through her eloquent prose, Fluker shares her personal encounters with God, providing readers with a roadmap to navigate their own spiritual journeys.
Drawing from her roots in New Orleans, LA, and her experiences as a single parent, Charmyne infuses her writing with authenticity and warmth. As an active member of East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Fluker's faith serves as a guiding force throughout her literary endeavors.
Charm's previous achievements include being listed in the prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry and having her poems featured in the Library of Congress. Additionally, she has pursued theological studies at Shaw Divinity College, further enhancing her ability to convey the word of the Lord with clarity and conviction.
"I wrote 'My Vision From God' because I felt a divine calling to share my experiences and insights with others," says Fluker. "My hope is that this book will serve as a blessing to readers, inspiring them to deepen their faith and forge a closer relationship with God."
With additional projects in the works, including "My Vision of God Volume II", "The Grands", and "The Gray Area (Colon Cancer)", Charmyne Fluker continues to make her mark on the literary world. Her unwavering dedication to spreading the message of faith and hope is evident in every word she writes.
Charmyne (Charm) Fluker is an author, poet, and minister based in Greensboro, NC. Born and raised in New Orleans, LA, Fluker draws inspiration from her Southern roots and her deep faith in God. With a passion for sharing her spiritual insights, Fluker's writing resonates with readers around the world. She is the proud mother of two sons, four grandsons, and one granddaughter.
