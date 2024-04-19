BART agrees to repair elevators and escalators under new settlement

BART agrees to repair elevators and escalators under new settlementMartin.Novitski
Thu, 04/18/2024 - 09:50
NewsLink
BART has agreed to repair and upgrade its much-criticized elevators and escalators in order to improve access for disabled passengers under a settlement approved by a federal court Thursday.
