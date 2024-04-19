Submit Release
New judge appointed for Riverside County

Hester, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Hester has served as a commissioner at the Riverside County Superior Court since 2021. He served as a deputy district attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2021.

