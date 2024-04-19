Submit Release
Prime Minister announces an appointment to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians

CANADA, April 19 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians:

  • Darren Fisher, Liberal, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

Mr. Fisher joins the existing members of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which includes representatives from the House of Commons and the Senate.

Established in 2017, the Committee follows a non-partisan approach to review national security and intelligence activities carried out across the Government of Canada, including by the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Committee provides the Prime Minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed. The reports, which include findings and recommendations, are then tabled by the Prime Minister in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Quote

“Our national security and intelligence agencies dutifully respond to threats to the safety and security of Canadians while ensuring their rights and freedoms remain protected. I welcome the appointment of Darren Fisher to the Committee and look forward to working with all members to protect Canadians, our institutions, and our democracy.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • With this appointment, the members of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians are:
    • The Honourable David J. McGuinty, P.C., Liberal (Chair)
    • Stéphane Bergeron, Bloc Québécois
    • Don Davies, NDP
    • Darren Fisher, Liberal
    • The Honourable Patricia (Pat) Duncan, Senate
    • The Honourable Marty Klyne, Senate
    • The Honourable Frances Lankin, P.C., C.M., Senate
    • Patricia Lattanzio, Liberal
    • Rob Morrison, Conservative
    • Alex Ruff, M.S.C., C.D., Conservative
  • The Committee was first created under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which received Royal Assent on June 22, 2017. It is dissolved at the end of each session of Parliament, and new members are appointed after the new session of Parliament opens.
  • Since its launch, the Committee has produced a number of comprehensive and well-received reports on issues ranging from foreign interference, to cyber threats, to diversity and inclusion within the security and intelligence community.
  • The Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians assists the Committee in fulfilling its review mandate.

