New nurses, teachers and food scientists are among those poised to make a difference on the Central Coast and beyond, following a celebration of their study achievements at the University of Newcastle Ourimbah graduation this week.

More than 450 students will be cheered across the stage on Wednesday 17 April as they join the University’s 175,000-strong alumni network, which stretches across 154 countries across the globe.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO, congratulated graduates for their significant commitment and dedication to their educational aspirations.

“Each and every graduate, whether undergraduate, postgraduate, or from a pathway program, has made an investment in their future, and we know that they will reap the benefits of this investment for a lifetime,” Professor Zelinsky said.

“We are proud to have been part of the Central Coast for more than 30 years. During that time, we have educated around 40,000 students.”

“Equity is at the heart of what we do at the University of Newcastle. We know that nine out of 10 jobs of the future will require qualifications after high school – we want to make sure that everyone has access to education and diverse career opportunities.”

“That is why we are delighted to be investing in the future of the Coast with our new Central Coast campus in Gosford. This is the largest infrastructure investment currently underway across all our campuses.”

“I am absolutely thrilled for this next chapter, which will allow even more people on the Coast to access local higher education opportunities without needing to move away from their support networks.”

“Congratulations to all of this week’s graduates. It takes a significant amount of effort and dedication to make it to graduation day, which marks the next stage of their journey. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of our graduates on the Central Coast.”

Graduates will hear from three experts in their field who will deliver the occasional speeches:

The Hon Emma McBride MP, Federal Member for Dobell

Emma is the Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, as well as the Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health, both portfolios of critical importance. As a registered pharmacist with more than 20 years in the health sector, Emma is a long-standing advocate for quality healthcare for all Australian communities, including regional and remote areas.

Mr Rodney Hill, Principal, Wyong High School

Rodney has been Principal at Wyong High School for the past decade, enabling transformative change through education technology, supporting the school executive team to be innovative thinkers, and through strong connections with industry, community, and the University.

Olivia Duffin, Owner of Duff’s Ice Cream Co

Olivia is an alumna of the University of Newcastle who graduated with a Bachelor of Food Science and Human Nutrition in 2016. Olivia is the creator of Duff’s Ice Cream, an experimental ice-cream retailer which she established on the Central Coast in 2021.

