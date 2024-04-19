Gov. Little comments on Idaho’s strengthening economy

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Labor announced today that Idaho led the nation in year-over-year nonfarm job growth for the month of March and that Idaho’s labor force continues to grow.

Idaho also came in second place for best economic outlook and best economic performance, rivaling states like Utah and Florida, in the latest Rich States, Poor States rankings.

In addition, Idaho ranks second for fiscal stability, second for best economy, and third for best state overall in recent rankings from USNews.com.

Idaho also was called out in an opinion on Governing.com titled, “The States Where Pro-Growth Policies Rule,” noting:

"State policy matters for economic growth: The latest census data documents that millions of Americans are voting with their feet by moving to states that offer more freedom and greater opportunity. With that in mind, the top five states in economic outlook for 2023 may not come as a surprise: Utah, Idaho, Arizona, North Carolina and Indiana.

“Across Utah’s northern border, Idaho ranks second in the nation for economic outlook. The Gem State joined the 2022 Flat Tax Revolution, condensing both personal and business income tax brackets into a flat 5.8 percent rate. Idaho also boasts a right-to-work law, no death taxes and relatively low property tax burdens.”

Governor Brad Little issued the following statement on Idaho’s strengthening economy:

“Not surprisingly, year after year Idaho surges ahead of the competition in job growth, household income growth, economic outlook, economic performance, and fiscal responsibility. Why? Because we have championed unprecedented tax relief while making historic strategic investments in schools, roads, water, workforce, outdoor recreation, and other infrastructure to keep up with record growth. Our businesses and communities are made up of good people who support one another. What Idaho is doing is WORKING!”