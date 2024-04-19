Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,397 in the last 365 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2024. During the quarter, CIBM Bank’s loan portfolio growth slowed to $14 million and deposits grew $45 million, allowing the Bank to reduce borrowings by $45 million, improve its liquidity profile, and control cost of funds. The Mortgage Division improved its operating results versus the first quarter of 2023, but did have an operating loss as a result of the severe production environment created by higher interest rates and lack of housing supply.

Income before tax was $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, nominally higher than the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income was $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 or $0.13 basic and $0.10 diluted net income per share, compared to a loss of $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 or $0.67 basic and $0.67 diluted net loss per share. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million or $0.17 basic or $0.13 diluted net income per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • CIBM Bank’s loan portfolio balances increased $14 million, primarily from funding prior commercial real estate construction loans and other new commercial segment loans. This is down from $33 million of growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loan portfolio growth is expected to continue to decline due to higher loan rates and balance sheet management. Deposits increased by $45 million, primarily in time deposits and money market accounts, as lower-cost fundings were used to reduce higher-cost short term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”). This helped to control some of the cost of funds pressures for the period and improved the Bank’s liquidity profile as the loan to deposit ratio declined from 98% at December 31, 2023, to 94% at March 31, 2024, and borrowing availability with the FHLB increased.
  • As of March 31, 2024, non-performing assets, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 0.89% and 0.48%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, and 0.14% and 0.08%, respectively, on March 31, 2023. Also, as of March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.23% compared to an ACLL of 1.27% on December 31, 2023, and 1.51% on March 31, 2023. The ACLL qualitative factors, including in the assessment of the ACLL, include economic forecasts obtained from third parties. Over the course of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, gross domestic product and unemployment forecasts have improved with declining recession risk resulting in a lower ACLL to loans ratio.
  • Net interest margin was down 12 basis points from the prior quarter as the increase in the cost of funds was more than the increase in the yields on earning assets. Although progress was made in controlling the cost of funds by reducing our high-cost borrowings and replacing them with lower cost deposits, this progress was offset by certain other deposit relationship cost increases and higher cost renewals of time deposits. Net interest income was down $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and down $0.9 million from the first quarter of 2023.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Banking Division net income was $0.8 million, down $0.2 million from the same period in 2023, and Mortgage Division net loss was $0.3 million, improved by $0.2 million due to prior cost saving actions and certain new hire costs in 2023, despite the continued market challenges. The remaining $0.3 million net loss was from parent company sub-debt and administration expenses.

Reflecting on the quarter, Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “We have had some real successes this past quarter in a number of areas. Our solid deposit growth has resulted in an improved liquidity profile and, based on current forecasts, we believe it will lead to improved net interest margins in the future. Our targeted cost controls from last year are in place and have offset some of the decline in revenues.

“In this environment of constrained revenues, we continue to use balance sheet management to improve capital ratios in support of future preferred stock redemptions. Under this strategy, we expect slow – possibly even negative – loan growth in the foreseeable future, as well as possible asset sales, such as the sale of $2.7 million SBA 7(a) guaranteed loans for a gain of $0.2 million that we completed in the first quarter.

“In addition, due to continued challenges in mortgage banking largely originating from a shortfall in housing supply and high interest rates, and after evaluating many options, we significantly reduced ongoing operating costs for future periods with reductions of operations and less productive sales staff, and adjusted certain fees and compensation arrangements at the end of the first quarter of 2024 to improve the range of potential outcomes to include a profitable year in the Mortgage Division.”

He concluded, “We plan on covering a number of important topics related to our operating results and capital plans for our shareholders in more detail at the Annual Shareholder Meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 25th. We encourage shareholders to visit our website for additional details regarding our virtual shareholder meeting, and to review the meeting materials.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   3 Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September June 30, March 31,   March 31, March 31,
    2024     2023     30, 2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 11,801   $ 11,328   $ 10,117   $ 9,152   $ 8,472     $ 11,801   $ 8,472  
Interest expense   6,840     6,190     5,180     3,643     2,601       6,840     2,601  
Net interest income   4,961     5,138     4,937     5,509     5,871       4,961     5,871  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (28 )   135     (140 )   (246 )   159       (28 )   159  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   4,989     5,003     5,077     5,755     5,712       4,989     5,712  
Noninterest income (1)   1,627     1,824     2,368     3,298     1,410       1,627     1,410  
Noninterest expense   6,421     6,669     7,007     7,457     6,805       6,421     6,805  
Income before income taxes   195     158     438     1,596     317       195     317  
Income tax expense   17     1,050     59     431     89       17     89  
Net income (loss) $ 178   $ (892 ) $ 379   $ 1,165   $ 228     $ 178   $ 228  
                 
Common Share Data:                
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.13   $ (0.67 ) $ 0.28   $ 0.88   $ 0.17     $ 0.13   $ 0.17  
Diluted net income (loss) per share   0.10     (0.67 )   0.21     0.64     0.13       0.10     0.13  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (2)   52.59     53.35     52.05     52.47     53.28       52.59     53.28  
Book value per share (2)   50.84     51.58     50.28     50.70     51.48       50.84     51.48  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,341,181     1,334,163     1,333,889     1,318,460     1,308,603       1,341,181     1,308,603  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   1,820,498     1,813,207     1,814,716     1,815,593     1,803,218       1,820,498     1,803,218  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 897,595   $ 899,060   $ 874,247   $ 819,521   $ 787,244     $ 897,595   $ 787,244  
Loans   736,019     722,084     688,446     647,823     608,492       736,019     608,492  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (9,087 )   (9,136 )   (8,947 )   (8,999 )   (9,193 )     (9,087 )   (9,193 )
Investment securities   119,300     131,529     130,476     114,661     126,001       119,300     126,001  
Deposits   772,377     727,565     644,165     613,808     632,339       772,377     632,339  
Borrowings   32,120     76,956     138,469     113,950     65,173       32,120     65,173  
Stockholders' equity   85,091     85,075     83,313     83,876     83,615       85,091     83,615  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (3)   2.29 %   2.41 %   2.43 %   2.90 %   3.22 %     2.29 %   3.22 %
Net interest spread (4)   1.63 %   1.79 %   1.85 %   2.42 %   2.82 %     1.63 %   2.82 %
Noninterest income to average assets (5)   0.73 %   0.78 %   1.15 %   1.68 %   0.72 %     0.73 %   0.72 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   2.87 %   3.00 %   3.31 %   3.77 %   3.58 %     2.87 %   3.58 %
Efficiency ratio (6)   97.20 %   97.13 %   95.06 %   84.35 %   93.90 %     97.20 %   93.90 %
Earnings on average assets (7)   0.08 %   -0.40 %   0.18 %   0.59 %   0.12 %     0.08 %   0.12 %
Earnings on average equity (8)   0.84 %   -4.21 %   1.78 %   5.53 %   1.11 %     0.84 %   1.11 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (9)   0.48 %   0.50 %   0.50 %   0.02 %   0.08 %     0.48 %   0.08 %
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans   1.04 %   1.07 %   0.56 %   0.11 %   0.12 %     1.04 %   0.12 %
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets   0.89 %   0.90 %   0.49 %   0.13 %   0.14 %     0.89 %   0.14 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9)   1.23 %   1.27 %   1.30 %   1.39 %   1.51 %     1.23 %   1.51 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9)   118.77 %   118.59 %   231.01 %   1283.74 %   1262.77 %     118.77 %   1262.77 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9)   0.03 %   0.01 %   -0.01 %   -0.02 %   -0.02 %     0.03 %   -0.02 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   9.48 %   9.46 %   9.53 %   10.23 %   10.62 %     9.48 %   10.62 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.07 %   13.24 %   13.58 %   14.31 %   14.84 %     13.07 %   14.84 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.48 %   10.62 %   10.91 %   11.54 %   11.99 %     10.48 %   11.99 %
Leverage capital ratio   8.50 %   8.62 %   8.93 %   9.43 %   9.56 %     8.50 %   9.56 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   177     193     194     206     202       177     202  
Number of banking facilities   9     9     9     10     10       9     10  
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(9) Excludes loans held for sale.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 7,727   $ 9,491   $ 9,203   $ 14,444   $ 16,490  
Reverse repurchase agreements   -     -     -     -     -  
Securities available for sale   117,160     129,370     128,413     112,532     123,838  
Equity securities at fair value   2,140     2,159     2,063     2,129     2,163  
Loans held for sale   8,048     9,209     15,011     14,726     10,848  
           
Loans   736,019     722,084     688,446     647,823     608,492  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (9,087 )   (9,136 )   (8,947 )   (8,999 )   (9,193 )
Net loans   726,932     712,948     679,499     638,824     599,299  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   2,328     2,709     4,645     2,818     1,897  
Premises and equipment, net   3,550     3,602     3,675     3,879     3,969  
Accrued interest receivable   3,271     2,983     2,748     2,036     2,118  
Deferred tax assets, net   14,849     14,753     16,815     16,790     16,464  
Other real estate owned, net   375     375     375     375     375  
Bank owned life insurance   6,291     6,247     6,204     6,160     6,119  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   64     64     70     76     81  
Other assets   4,860     5,150     5,526     4,732     3,583  
Total assets $ 897,595   $ 899,060   $ 874,247   $ 819,521   $ 787,244  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 87,621   $ 89,025   $ 88,674   $ 93,487   $ 94,700  
Interest-bearing demand   92,092     90,232     73,086     82,484     93,388  
Savings   261,998     256,059     254,211     247,339     259,907  
Time   330,666     292,249     228,194     190,498     184,344  
Total deposits   772,377     727,565     644,165     613,808     632,339  
Short-term borrowings   22,383     67,227     128,748     104,238     55,469  
Long-term borrowings   9,737     9,729     9,721     9,712     9,704  
Accrued interest payable   1,982     1,883     1,491     963     557  
Other liabilities   6,025     7,581     6,809     6,924     5,560  
Total liabilities   812,504     813,985     790,934     735,645     703,629  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference   13,806     13,806     13,806     13,806     13,806  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,368,987 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,354,918 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1)   1,369     1,349     1,349     1,349     1,324  
Capital surplus   181,380     181,282     181,144     181,050     180,903  
Accumulated deficit   (105,157 )   (105,335 )   (104,443 )   (104,822 )   (105,987 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   (5,773 )   (5,493 )   (8,009 )   (6,973 )   (5,897 )
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2)   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   85,091     85,075     83,313     83,876     83,615  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 897,595   $ 899,060   $ 874,247   $ 819,521   $ 787,244  
           
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 51,018 shares and 48,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   3 Months Ended
  March 31, December September June 30, March 31,   March 31, March 31,
    2024     31, 2023     30, 2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 10,394   $ 9,752   $ 8,718   $ 7,942   $ 7,121     $ 10,394   $ 7,121  
Loans held for sale   142     200     227     155     84       142     84  
Securities   1,231     1,330     1,132     985     1,031       1,231     1,031  
Other investments   34     46     40     70     236       34     236  
Total interest income   11,801     11,328     10,117     9,152     8,472       11,801     8,472  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   6,227     5,071     3,918     3,076     2,364       6,227     2,364  
Short-term borrowings   493     998     1,141     445     118       493     118  
Long-term borrowings   120     121     121     122     119       120     119  
Total interest expense   6,840     6,190     5,180     3,643     2,601       6,840     2,601  
Net interest income   4,961     5,138     4,937     5,509     5,871       4,961     5,871  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (28 )   135     (140 )   (246 )   159       (28 )   159  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   4,989     5,003     5,077     5,755     5,712       4,989     5,712  
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   66     74     101     76     79       66     79  
Other service fees   (5 )   3     6     11     16       (5 )   16  
Mortgage banking revenue, net   1,209     1,397     1,984     1,636     1,008       1,209     1,008  
Other income   163     165     132     171     110       163     110  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   (18 )   96     (66 )   (34 )   34       (18 )   34  
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans   202     0     0     0     151       202     151  
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)   10     89     211     1,438     12       10     12  
Total noninterest income   1,627     1,824     2,368     3,298     1,410       1,627     1,410  
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   4,289     4,369     4,631     5,101     4,550       4,289     4,550  
Equipment   462     493     484     504     475       462     475  
Occupancy and premises   436     415     490     404     438       436     438  
Data Processing   212     224     245     221     199       212     199  
Federal deposit insurance   199     170     123     150     87       199     87  
Professional services   199     243     271     317     278       199     278  
Telephone and data communication   56     66     57     56     61       56     61  
Insurance   81     79     82     68     88       81     88  
Other expense   487     610     624     636     629       487     629  
Total noninterest expense   6,421     6,669     7,007     7,457     6,805       6,421     6,805  
Income from operations before income taxes   195     158     438     1,596     317       195     317  
Income tax expense   17     1,050     59     431     89       17     89  
Net (loss) income   178     (892 )   379     1,165     228       178     228  
Preferred stock dividend   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 178   $ (892 ) $ 379   $ 1,165   $ 228     $ 178   $ 228  
                 

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more