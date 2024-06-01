Flash News: OKX Lists WLD/USDC Spot Trading Pair

Submit Release
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 1, 2024.

OKX is pleased to announce that it has listed a new WLD/USDC spot trading pair on May 31. The new listing was made available on OKX's spot market between 9:00 am and 10:00 am (UTC).

This listing is part of OKX's ongoing effort to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet the diverse trading needs of its users.

To learn more, click here or visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.


