Crosley Furniture Announces Warehouse Sale Event: Up to 80% Off Outdoor Furniture
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crosley Furniture is thrilled to announce its first-ever outdoor furniture Warehouse Sale, which will feature products at their lowest-ever prices. The two-day event will take place May 10th and 11th at the Crosley Furniture warehouse, located at 35 Kingbrook Parkway in Simpsonville, Kentucky, from 8 am – 4 pm both days.
With markdowns of up to 80% off MSRP, customers will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of outdoor furniture options, including patio sofa and chair sets, sectional sets, dining sets, loungers, and more. Products will feature premium outdoor materials, including all-weather wicker, weather-resistant steel, and cast aluminum.
This event marks a rare occasion for shoppers to browse and purchase Crosley Furniture products in person, as most items are typically sold through leading retailers such as Wayfair, Home Depot, Ashley Furniture, Macy's, and more.
Crosley Furniture CEO, Keith Starr, expressed his excitement about the upcoming sale, stating, "These are the lowest prices we’ve ever offered. We’re confident that we have the best deals on Outdoor furniture in town and are excited for more Kentuckians to add Crosley Furniture to their outdoor spaces just in time for Mother's Day celebrations. We anticipate selling out of many items, so we encourage customers to come early!”
This event is an extraordinary opportunity for savvy shoppers to secure high-quality outdoor furniture at exceptional prices and take it home the same day. Those interested in shopping the sale are encouraged to RSVP, which will automatically enter them into a chance to win a $100 voucher for the sale. To RSVP, go to www.crosleyfurniture.com/warehousesale.
Kaitlyn Clay
