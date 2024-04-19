'PAL MUNDO MGMT. PRESENTS THE SINGLE & VIDEO DEBUT OF ‘CONVENTO’ BY BURGEONING REGGAETÓN & LATIN TRAP ARTIST, “TURY”
SINGLE TO STREAM ON ALL MAJOR PLATFORMS SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 12AMLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Pal Mundo Management celebrates the debut release of music single and video, CONVENTO, written and performed by burgeoning Urbano Latino, Reggaetón and Latin Trap artist, Tury. Find new music streaming April 20 at 12am (PST) 2am (CST) 3am (EST) on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal TikTok, YouTube and more!
CONVENTO features a lucid dark trap beat with melodic Latin rap vocals. Check out a sneak preview of CONVENTO https://on.soundcloud.com/hNNoH (for media use only, not for public).
A music video for CONVENTO is forthcoming and will premier and stream worldwide on all major online video platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. CONVENTO was produced, shot, and directed in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico with an accomplished team of Los Angeles based creatives including Director/Videographer Eric Coleman (B+, Mochila, MF Doom), Photographer/Video Co-Producer Pablo Aguilar
(Kobe Bryant, Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg), Video Producer/Manager Peggy Jo “PJ” Rodriguez and Executive Producer, Chris “Cur8r” Gutierrez (Locations101, Street Writers, Highland Sounds).
Christian Arturo Gutierrez-Rodriguez aka Tury (he/him) was born and raised in the urban neighborhood of Highland Park in Los Angeles, California, into a musical family where he was exposed to, and learned from, local artists and world renown touring musicians from the Caribbean. In 2003, at a mere 4 years old, Tury’s Mother introduced him to Tego Calderón, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar and the rest is history. In 2021, he moved from the West Coast to Miami and Puerto Rico, with an undeniable desire to create Latin Trap and Reggaetón music. CONVENTO is his debut. It is a unique mix of Latin Trap, mixed with Puerto Rican vocals, produced by
music producer TOKIOWAHL.
Pal Mundo Management is a newly created studio, primarily focused on assisting in the development of new artists and producers in the Urbano Latino, Reggaeton and Latin Trap Music genres. http://palmundomgmt.com
To schedule an interview, request digital images, or promotional material, please contact PJ Rodriguez at
(213) 324-1527, contact@turypalmundo.com Visit http://palmundomgmt.com for more info.
PJ RODRIGUEZ
PAL MUNDO MGMT
+ +1 213-324-1527
