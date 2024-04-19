Bold Journey Magazine Interviews Matthew Cossolotto -- Speaker, Speech Coach, and Author of The Joy of Public Speaking
A former NATO speechwriter in Brussels, Cossolotto's Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks) help people reach their peak potential, on and off the podium
Making that promise helped to shape my overriding mission: to help millions of people around the world replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto -- a Cleveland-area based speaker, speech coach, and author of The Joy of Public Speaking -- today announced the publication of his interview with Bold Journey Magazine. The interview, which appears in the magazine's "Finding & Living with Purpose" section, centers on how Cossolotto discovered his life's purpose.
— Matthew Cossolotto, Author of The Joy of Public Speaking
Cossolotto’s career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.
Bold Journey Magazine highlights "stories that help you reach your full potential." The magazine's mission "is to create a space for all of us to learn from each other. We believe the stories, experiences and insights of our neighbors, friends and peers are worth more than all the wealth in the world as these stories are the most relevant and authentic sources of wisdom... There is so much we can learn from each other and we hope these stories inspire you to pursue your passion and support those who are doing so themselves."
Finding His Purpose
Here's an excerpt from Cossolotto’s Bold Journey interview in response to a question about how he found his purpose:
"I knew early on that my purpose would involve writing in some capacity. For various reasons — some based on kismet or serendipity — I gravitated toward speechwriting as a professional focus. Some speech coaching opportunities soon followed. Early in my speechwriting and speech coaching career, I began to explore ways to empower my clients to enhance what I call their PodiumPower! I soon created The Power of SPEECH—The Six-Point Checklist for Powerful Presentations. I began to use that handy checklist as part of my executive speech coaching services. But wait. There’s more to the story. As I see it, speechwriting and coaching only comprise part of my purpose. My true purpose came into sharper focus when I made a promise to my mother on her deathbed that I would finish writing a book she had been encouraging me to write, and dedicate it to her memory. She looked up at me with tears in her eyes and said: 'You do that, Matthew. You do that. This makes me very happy.' I’m proud to say I kept that promise.
"I’ll be perfectly honest. Keeping that promise was not easy. You see, the book I promised to write was a self-help book and at that time I did not consider myself to be a self-help author. This was outside my comfort zone. But the idea for the book was intriguing enough to me that I discussed it frequently with others, including my mother. And she reminded me of the idea from time-to-time. She seemed to know something that I didn’t fully appreciate: that I should be a personal empowerment author and speaker. I’m convinced now that she had a clearer vision of my purpose years before I perceived it myself.
"Making that promise put me on my current path as a personal empowerment author, speaker, workshop leader, and coach. It also helped to shape my overriding mission: to help millions of people around the world replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets."
Cossolotto recently conducted a series of four PodiumPower! public speaking workshops in Brussels, Belgium, for a major international organization. He also gave two well-received presentations about “The Joy of Public Speaking” and provided one-on-one speech coaching for two senior executives.
"These are the kinds of opportunities I’m looking for," explained Cossolotto. "Workshops, keynotes, and coaching. Ideally, I’ll be able to partner with private and public sector organizations here in the greater Cleveland, Ohio, area, but also in other parts in the United States, in Europe, and beyond."
Distributing his new speaker one sheet -- which is embedded in this release -- is part of Cossolotto's ongoing campaign to promote his speaking and coaching programs. Last year, Cossolotto launched a new website (www.MatthewCossolotto.com), complete with a demo video and a detailed overview of his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks) and book projects. He was interviewed recently by Voyage Ohio (https://voyageohio.com/interview/rising-stars-meet-matthew-cossolotto-of-oberlin/) and Authority Magazine (https://medium.com/authority-magazine/matthew-cossolotto-of-the-podium-pro-on-the-5-things-you-need-to-be-a-highly-effective-public-3ab1d4b8b0b5).
The Gentle Art of Mental Joyjitsu -- Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
Cossolotto offered more information about his book: "In The Joy of Public Speaking, I distill many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits about public speaking. I ask readers and audiences to join me as I unveil what I call 'the gentle art of mental joyjitsu' – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight. My ideas are designed to give your career, your leadership skills, and your self-confidence a big boost."
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
As a guest speaker, workshop leader, and executive speech coach, Cossolotto has shared his public speaking and other personal empowerment ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
To explore booking Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com.
Matthew Cossolotto
The Podium Pro
+ +1 4405979018
Matthew@MatthewCossolotto.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other