Bold Journey Magazine Interviews Matthew Cossolotto -- Speaker, Speech Coach, and Author of The Joy of Public Speaking

Matthew Cossolotto The Podium Pro Logo -- Reach Your Peak Potential Matthew Cossolotto's The Joy of Public Speaking Book Cover Matthew Cossolotto's Speaker One Sheet -- providing potential clients and venues with an overview of his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks)

A former NATO speechwriter in Brussels, Cossolotto's Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks) help people reach their peak potential, on and off the podium

Making that promise helped to shape my overriding mission: to help millions of people around the world replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets.” — Matthew Cossolotto, Author of The Joy of Public Speaking