3x Grammy Winning Producer Carl Jackson Announces Release Of Multi-Artist Album - A Tribute to Chet Atkins

It was always my desire to produce an album in Nashville honoring Chet Atkins.” — Producer Carl Jackson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Nashville producer Carl Jackson is well known for producing "multi-artist" projects featuring a who's who of music greats. The latest highlight of Jackson's career is the new Chet Atkins project 'We Still Can't Say Goodbye', A Musicians Tibute to Chet Atkins, featuring some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel, Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more. 'We Still Can't Say Goodbye' is a 15-track collector's album due out April 19."Mr. Guitar" is the first single released from the album performed by 2024 Grammy-Winning guitarist/artist Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., and Grammy-Winning Bluegrass Fiddler Michael Cleveland. LISTEN TO THE FIRST SINGLE "MR. GUITAR" HERE and VIEW A SIZZLE REEL ABOUT THE 'WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOODBYE' ALBUM HERE "It was always my desire to produce an album in Nashville honoring Chet Atkins." says Jackson. "The fact that we were able to get so many world class musicians to contribute to the project, just shows what a wonderful mark Chet left on this town."Carl Jackson's past multi-artist projects have included:• In 1991 Jackson and John Starling released Spring Training, receiving the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year featuring Emmylou Harris and her Nash Ramblers band.• In 2000, The Gram Parsons Notebook was co-produced by Jackson. The critically acclaimed album featured artists like Jackson, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Jim Lauderdale, James Burton and The Elvis Band.• In 2003, Carl was awarded another Grammy for producing the Country Album of the Year entitled "Livin', Lovin', Losin': Songs of the Louvin Brothers". "How's The World Treating You", an incredible duet from the album, featuring James Taylor and Alison Krauss, also won the Grammy for vocal collaboration of the year. The CD contains other performances by Rodney Crowell, Patty Loveless, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Merle Haggard, and Linda Ronstadt.• In 2010–11 Jackson produced "Mark Twain: Words & Music", to benefit the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum in Hannibal, Missouri. The double album was a collaboration with friend, Cindy Lovell, and tells Twain's life in spoken-word and song. It features Jimmy Buffett as Huckleberry Finn, Garrison Keillor as narrator, and Clint Eastwood as Twain. Singers include Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, and more.• in 2015, Jackson produced "Orthophonic Joy: The 1927 Bristol Sessions Revisited" as a benefit for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN. The project is a double-CD using spoken-word and song to tell a story. Orthophonic Joy combines updated songs recorded at the original 1927 Bristol Sessions, A/K/A the "big bang" of country music. Artists include Dolly Parton, Steve Martin, Keb' Mo', Brad Paisley, Carl Jackson, Sheryl Crow, WSM DJ legend Eddie Stubbs and more.• in 2017, Glen Campbell's final studio album "Adios" was produced by Carl Jackson, Glen's longtime banjo player and friend, with performances by Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, and Jackson.

