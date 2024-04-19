Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,638 in the last 365 days.

International Human Writers Contest Opens Apr 22

San Francisco, CA: SMM champions humans against AI bots. The "International Human Writers Publishing Contest" opens April 22, spotlighting global human talent

We are thrilled to embrace this human-only writing contest, highlighting the irreplaceable value of this initiative underscores authentic storytelling and champions the spirit in every narrative.”
— -Michael Zeligs, MST , Editor-in-Chief
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start Motion Media is championing human creativity amidst the surge of AI-generated content. The inaugural "International Human Writers Publishing Contest," opens April 22, celebrates the skills of human journalists, filmmakers, and advertisement creators globally.

Contest Categories:

Exceptional Non-AI Business Journalism: Dedicated to writers crafting insightful, technical articles that underscore the power of investigative journalism.
Exceptional Human-Made Video Docuseries: Targets docuseries or news pieces that deliver rich storytelling and factual accuracy, highlighting human creativity.
Exceptional Human-Made Video Ads: Recognizes advertisements that bring innovative concepts to life through personal execution.
Sustainable Development and Innovation: Focuses on how technology and innovation drive sustainable futures.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Looks at deep reporting on issues of human rights, equality, and social justice.
Health and Wellness: Explores health trends, challenges, and breakthroughs through investigative journalism and documentaries.
Entrepreneurship and Startups: Showcases stories of entrepreneurs and the impact of startups across industries.
Cultural Insights and Travel: Offers engaging content that delves into global cultures, traditions, and travel experiences.
Financial Markets and Economic Trends: Provides analysis of global financial markets and economic implications.
Technology and Cybersecurity: Examines the role of technology and the significance of cybersecurity in today’s connected world.

Supporting Real Writers:
Start Motion Media News is committed to fostering a diverse team of writers, providing a robust platform for their work and ensuring stable, rewarding careers. Winners will join an international team of professionals dedicated to creating authentic, impactful media.

Employment Opportunities:
The contest's victors will earn a prestigious full-time writing position at Start Motion Media News, reaffirming the company’s commitment to nurturing human talent and emphasizing the relevance of human-driven content in a tech-heavy world.

How to Enter:
Participants can find contest rules and submission guidelines at startmotionmedia.com/submit.

Contact Information:
Miriam Chandi, Assistant to the Editor-In-Chief
Start Motion Media
Email: partner-ecosystem-help-desk@startmotionmedia.com

Miriam Chandi
Start Motion Media
+1 415-409-8075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

International Human Writers Contest Opens Apr 22

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more