International Human Writers Contest Opens Apr 22
San Francisco, CA: SMM champions humans against AI bots. The "International Human Writers Publishing Contest" opens April 22, spotlighting global human talent
We are thrilled to embrace this human-only writing contest, highlighting the irreplaceable value of this initiative underscores authentic storytelling and champions the spirit in every narrative.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start Motion Media is championing human creativity amidst the surge of AI-generated content. The inaugural "International Human Writers Publishing Contest," opens April 22, celebrates the skills of human journalists, filmmakers, and advertisement creators globally.
— -Michael Zeligs, MST , Editor-in-Chief
Contest Categories:
Exceptional Non-AI Business Journalism: Dedicated to writers crafting insightful, technical articles that underscore the power of investigative journalism.
Exceptional Human-Made Video Docuseries: Targets docuseries or news pieces that deliver rich storytelling and factual accuracy, highlighting human creativity.
Exceptional Human-Made Video Ads: Recognizes advertisements that bring innovative concepts to life through personal execution.
Sustainable Development and Innovation: Focuses on how technology and innovation drive sustainable futures.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Looks at deep reporting on issues of human rights, equality, and social justice.
Health and Wellness: Explores health trends, challenges, and breakthroughs through investigative journalism and documentaries.
Entrepreneurship and Startups: Showcases stories of entrepreneurs and the impact of startups across industries.
Cultural Insights and Travel: Offers engaging content that delves into global cultures, traditions, and travel experiences.
Financial Markets and Economic Trends: Provides analysis of global financial markets and economic implications.
Technology and Cybersecurity: Examines the role of technology and the significance of cybersecurity in today’s connected world.
Supporting Real Writers:
Start Motion Media News is committed to fostering a diverse team of writers, providing a robust platform for their work and ensuring stable, rewarding careers. Winners will join an international team of professionals dedicated to creating authentic, impactful media.
Employment Opportunities:
The contest's victors will earn a prestigious full-time writing position at Start Motion Media News, reaffirming the company’s commitment to nurturing human talent and emphasizing the relevance of human-driven content in a tech-heavy world.
How to Enter:
Participants can find contest rules and submission guidelines at startmotionmedia.com/submit.
Contact Information:
Miriam Chandi, Assistant to the Editor-In-Chief
Start Motion Media
Email: partner-ecosystem-help-desk@startmotionmedia.com
Miriam Chandi
Start Motion Media
+1 415-409-8075
