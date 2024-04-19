SLOVENIA, April 19 - Prime Minister, Dr. Robert Golob, today met with the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton. They talked about the new EU industrial policy and efforts to increase productivity, competitiveness and economic growth, as well as the future of the EU internal market. After April last year, this is Commissioner Breton's second visit to Slovenia in the last year.
You just read:
Prime Minister Dr. Golob received the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Breton
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.