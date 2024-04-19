Job Announcement - Temporary Deputy Clerk of District Court - WBL

This is a work-based learning opportunity and summer job for high school students 16 years of age or older and entering or in grade 11 or 12 or college students. This position allows students an opportunity to gain exposure to the types of careers the ND Court System has to offer. Daily work will consist of working in the Clerk of Court’s Office in a county courthouse assisting the Administrative Clerk/Deputy Clerk of District Court position with entry-level tasks and additional work as skills develop. You will have the opportunity to job shadow and learn about positions that may interest you.



Hours and days worked are flexible.



If you are interested in the opportunity, please complete this application https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ndcourtsjif.



If you are graduating from high school or college and are interested in a full-time, benefited Administrative Clerk/Deputy Clerk of District Court position, please contact the Human Resource Director, Amy Klein, at (701) 328-2245 or aklein@ndcourts.gov.



View the complete posting here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4476103/temporary-deputy-clerk-of-district-court-wbl?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs