New Thriller by USA TODAY Bestselling Author Holly S. Roberts Hits Shelves This June
Breach, a shark thriller, promises to captivate reading enthusiasts with its blend of intense suspense and enthralling adventure on the open seas.PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly S. Roberts, celebrated USA TODAY bestselling author, is excited to announce the release of her latest novel, Breach, slated for publication on June 20, 2024. Breach, a summer shark thriller, promises to captivate readers with its blend of intense suspense and enthralling adventure on the open seas.
At the heart of Breach is Kate Carter, a hero who confronts her deepest fears in the aftermath of a devastating accident that has left her wheelchair-bound. The novel opens with a chilling encounter that sets the stage for a heart-pounding exploration of survival, resilience, and redemption.
Holly S. Roberts, known for her dynamic storytelling and complex characters, dives deep into the psychology of a vengeful shark and a struggling family facing its worst nightmare. Breach will keep you enthralled and turning the pages at record speed. Having reached the pinnacle of literary success with previous bestsellers, Roberts crafts a narrative that is both compelling and terrifying, reflecting her seasoned skill and unique voice.
Available for pre-order now, Breach is expected to quickly climb the bestseller lists, following the success of Roberts’ Detective Eve Bennet Crime Series. Breach will be available in all major bookstores and online platforms.
About Holly S. Roberts: Holly S. Roberts is the USA TODAY bestselling author known for weaving compelling tales that blend mystery, suspense, and romance. Her books have captured the hearts of readers around the globe, making her a top writer in her genre.
