Group Training Course for Young Professionals

on Cultural Heritage Protection in the Asia-Pacific Region 2024

'Conservation and Management of Archaeological Sites and Artefacts' General Information

1. Background

Starting from 2000, in partnership with the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan; ICCROM, and National Research Institutes of Cultural Properties (Tokyo and Nara), the Cultural Heritage Protection Cooperation Office, Asia-Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO (ACCU Nara) has initiated and conducted various capacity- building and outreach programmes targeting young professionals involved in investigation, conservation, and management of cultural heritage in the Asia-Pacific region.

The course on 'Conservation and Management of Archaeological Sites and Artefacts' is designed to provide fundamental knowledge and techniques of archaeological work from survey, excavation and documentation to interpretation, management and use of archaeological sites and artefacts. The course is open to young archaeologists and heritage practitioners seeking to enhance their skills and expand their professional networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Organizers

This course is jointly organized by the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan; Asia-Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO, Cultural Heritage Protection Cooperation Office (ACCU Nara); International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM); and National Research Institutes for Cultural Properties [Tokyo and Nara], in cooperation with Japan Consortium for International Cooperation in Cultural Heritage (JCIC-Heritage); under the auspices of Japanese National Commission for UNESCO; Nara Prefectural Government; and Tenri and Nara City Governments.

3. Objectives

The objectives of this course are to provide participants with the following:

Knowledge of cultural heritage protection and management systems globally and on Japanese examples.

Knowledge of archaeological fieldwork methods, including survey, excavation, and documentation of sites.

Knowledge and techniques for artefact analysis, documentation, and storage.

Knowledge of site management and utilization, collections care and museum work.

Opportunities to share knowledge and build professional networks.

4. Dates and Method

Dates: 26 August (Mon) - 4 October (Fri)

Online programme: 26 August – 10 September

On-site programme in Nara: 20 September – 4 October

Method: Hybrid mode involving online and on-site programmes.

5. Course Programme