Conservation and Management of Archaeological Sites and Artefacts
Group Training Course for Young Professionals
on Cultural Heritage Protection in the Asia-Pacific Region 2024
'Conservation and Management of Archaeological Sites and Artefacts' General Information
1. Background
Starting from 2000, in partnership with the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan; ICCROM, and National Research Institutes of Cultural Properties (Tokyo and Nara), the Cultural Heritage Protection Cooperation Office, Asia-Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO (ACCU Nara) has initiated and conducted various capacity- building and outreach programmes targeting young professionals involved in investigation, conservation, and management of cultural heritage in the Asia-Pacific region.
The course on 'Conservation and Management of Archaeological Sites and Artefacts' is designed to provide fundamental knowledge and techniques of archaeological work from survey, excavation and documentation to interpretation, management and use of archaeological sites and artefacts. The course is open to young archaeologists and heritage practitioners seeking to enhance their skills and expand their professional networks in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Organizers
This course is jointly organized by the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan; Asia-Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO, Cultural Heritage Protection Cooperation Office (ACCU Nara); International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM); and National Research Institutes for Cultural Properties [Tokyo and Nara], in cooperation with Japan Consortium for International Cooperation in Cultural Heritage (JCIC-Heritage); under the auspices of Japanese National Commission for UNESCO; Nara Prefectural Government; and Tenri and Nara City Governments.
3. Objectives
The objectives of this course are to provide participants with the following:
- Knowledge of cultural heritage protection and management systems globally and on Japanese examples.
- Knowledge of archaeological fieldwork methods, including survey, excavation, and documentation of sites.
- Knowledge and techniques for artefact analysis, documentation, and storage.
- Knowledge of site management and utilization, collections care and museum work.
- Opportunities to share knowledge and build professional networks.
4. Dates and Method
Dates: 26 August (Mon) - 4 October (Fri)
- Online programme: 26 August – 10 September
- On-site programme in Nara: 20 September – 4 October
Method: Hybrid mode involving online and on-site programmes.
5. Course Programme
The course programme is designed so that participants can learn the conservation and management systems, and the methodologies of investigation, documentation, and utilization of archaeological sites, and artefacts based on Japanese examples. In addition to Japanese experts, resource persons from ICCROM will deliver lectures and participate in discussions related to the international theory and practice for heritage conservation and management.
The course is structured into five interconnected units and involves online and on-site programmes. Self-paced learning through video lectures and real-time discussions will be conducted online, while practical training and study visits will be organized in Japan.
6. Working Language
English (with consecutive interpretation from Japanese where necessary)
7. Applicant Eligibility
- The training course is offered to a maximum of 15 candidates from the following 36 signatory countries to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention from Asia and the Pacific
- Young heritage professionals with 5-7 years of experience working in the field of archaeology or heritage protection and have a solid determination to make effective use of the outcome of the training course in their respective countries;
- Those who have a good English and can speak, read, and write in English proficiently;
- Those able to participate in the entire training programme, both online and on-site;
- Those who are willing to continue to interact and exchange information with ACCU after completing the training course;
- Those who have not participated in the ACCU group training course under the archaeology theme before (including the online training course).
8. Application Requirements
(1) Application Form [Form 1]
Complete all required fields with correct and up-to-date information.
(2) Personal Statement [Form 2]
Personal Statement weighs heavily in the selection process. Please fill in the answers (up to 2 pages) and insert photos if necessary.
(3) Recommendation Letter from the applicant's organization [Form 3]
The recommendation letter must be filled in, physically signed, and stamped by the person endorsing the application (head of the applicant's organization or supervisor).
(4) Recommendation Letter from National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM) (free form)
To apply for the ACCU Group Training Course, applicants must obtain an official endorsement (recommendation letter) from their country's National Commission for UNESCO of their country. This is a free form and is original for each country. ACCU Nara will contact The National Commission for UNESCO in all eligible countries with the request to nominate the candidates. Those who wish to apply for this course are advised first to contact their NATCOMs first to seek official endorsement.
9. How to Apply
Those interested in attending the course are invited to complete and send the application documents by email to the following address: nara@accu.or.jp
Acknowledgement of receipt of application documents will be sent to all applicants. If a confirmation email fails to arrive within a week, please get in touch with us at nara@accu.or.jp
Note: incomplete forms will be given low priority, and no application will be reviewed after the established deadline.
Application deadline: 16 June 2024
10. Notification of Screening Results
After consulting with the co-organizers, applicants will be shortlisted based on the submitted applications. Telephone interviews may be necessary during the final selection process.
Successful candidates will be notified in early July.
11. Assessment and Certificate
ACCU Nara encourages a engagement among all participants in the course. A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants who:
- Watchallvideolecturesandsubmitrequiredassignments(check-point reports) after finishing each unit online.
- Have regular attendance and active participation in Zoom meetings.
- Present a case-study report related to issues and needs in archaeological conservation and management in their respective countries.
- Make a final presentation on the results of the training course.
- Submit an evaluation (questionnaire) upon completing the course.
12. Course Fee
Participation in the training course is free of charge.
In addition, the organizers will cover the expenses incurred for the training course as follows:
(1) Round-trip travel.
ACCU Nara will arrange and provide flight tickets (economy class) between the nearest international airport to the participant's place of residence and Kansai International Airport, which will be arranged and provided by ACCU Nara to all participants.
-The organizers will also arrange the domestic transportation between the Kansai Airport and Nara City.
(2) Accommodation and daily allowance
Basic living expenses incurred during the training course and a room for single occupancy at a hotel in Nara city will be provided for the period from 19 September (one day before the start of on-site training) to 5 October (one day after the end of on-site training).
Participants shall be responsible for visa application fees and travel expenses in their countries. Also, each participant is responsible for arranging a computer or similar device and an internet connection suitable for online learning.
13. Secretariat
For any additional information and inquiries, please contact:
Cultural Heritage Protection Cooperation Office,
Asia-Pacific Cultural Centre for UNESCO (ACCU Nara)
Nara Prefecture Historical and Artistic Culture Complex, Restorations and Exhibition Wing 2F; 437-3, Somanouchi-cho, Tenri, 632-0032, Japan
TEL: +81-743-69-5010 E-mail: nara@accu.or.jp