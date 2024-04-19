EARTH DAY SAN FRANCISCO HONORS THE NEW FARM
EDSF's Art Wall is a favorite tradition at the annual festival and gets participation by a wide array of SF Bay Area artists throughout the day.
Annual Festival will showcase unique community resources at Hunter’s Point landmark
We are thrilled to host Earth Day San Francisco. The festival offers the kind of cultural programming and environmental education we do here every day.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of San Francisco’s popular Earth Day festival (EDSF) have a history of honoring and partnering with other major events and initiatives such as Save The Redwoods League and March for Science, and this year will hold their annual event in Bavview/Hunter’s Point at The New Farm (https://thenewfarmsf.org) on Sunday, April 21, from 11 AM to 7 PM.
— Andy Pollack, executive director of The New Farm
“We’ve done many ambitious things in the past,” said Doug Kolberg, co-director of EDSF. “We’ve partnered with March for Science, Save The Redwoods League for their 100th Anniversary, and the Climate Theatre in recent years. If the goal is moving the culture gradually toward living Earth Day every day, The New Farm is a model example of an organization who lives it and breathes it every day of the year.”
The New Farm was established in 2020 by the Green City Project with community partners Bay Natives Nursery and Heron's Head Nursery to covert an abandoned asphalt lot to a beautiful natural environment showcasing cutting edge organic farming. The farm features many plants and vegetables with a special emphasis on California native plants; chickens and other farm animals run free during a normal day. The New Farm’s neighbors include Heron's Head Park with its environmental center, and City Grazing which offers grazing goats for rent. The inspiration and model for farm organizers was and is the Crossroads Community Farm which thrived in San Francisco from 1974 to 1987. Founders Bonnie Sherk (a noted San Francisco artist) and Jack Wickert created a community center which brought the country to the city; Fort Mason recent presented a major exhibit of Sherk’s work.
“We are thrilled to host Earth Day San Francisco in 2024,” says New Farm executive director Andy Pollack. “The style of the festival, which offers both cultural programming and environmental education, represents our exact mission and brings greater attention to the work we’re doing here every day. Our corps mission is to create a model where the community and the natural world can come together.”
The land is leased to the nonprofit New Farm organization by the Port of San Francisco for the sole purpose of producing and hosting community activities for environmental education and cultural programs. Community organizations can reserve the space free of charge for events and educational activities.
“We want to highlight the Green City Project and The New Farm because we want the entire Bay Area to experience it personally,” says EDSF steering committee chair MonaLisa Wallace. “Free and open to the public, visitors can learn about native plants, see chickens and goats up close and discover urban farming tips and other homesteading skills. At the New Farm, Earth Day is literally every day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year."
New Farm has also become known as one of the coolest new music venues in the city (https://www.sfgate.com/sf-culture/article/The-coolest-new-music-venue-in-SF-is-a-farm-in-16406357.php), and EDSF’s music programming takes full advantage and this year features the Sunshine Garcia Band and Zydeco ace Andre Thierry (https://www.earthdaysanfrancisco.org/live-music). Given the recent cancellation of the Skull & Roses festival (https://www.usatoday.com/story/experience/music/rock/2024/04/11/skull-and-roses-grateful-dead-festival-canceled/73295623007/), fans of Sunshine Garcia will have another chance to see the band locally this spring.
The festival will feature a full day of music, a wide variety of environmental educators and speakers, it’s well-known interactive art wall, an eco-fashion show as well as a showcase of green businesses offering sustainable products and services. For further information about EDSF, The New Farm or any of the festival’s partners or activities, go to www.earthdaysf.org, or EDSF’s Facebook page: Earth Day San Francisco .
###
About Earth Day San Francisco
Every year, thousands of people from the Bay Area and beyond come together to celebrate Earth Day San Francisco. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Earth Day San Francisco will bring the public the most educational, impactful and festive Earth Day Celebration to date. The festival will feature amazing top notch entertainment, dynamic panel discussions and speakers at our Climate Action Zone, vegan celebrity chef showcase, organic and vegan food courts, clean energy zone, cutting edge earth friendly products, an electric vehicle showcase and more. www.earthdaysf.org
About The New Farm
The Green City Project operates The New Farm in San Francisco’s Bayview/Hunters Point neighborhood, and was founded by Environmental movement leaders Peter Berg and Judy Goldhaft. Their mission is to provide free environmental education and free cultural programming and artistic development on industrial land leased from the Port of San Francisco. The management and operation of the New Farm is entirely volunteer based, reflecting our philosophy that access to environmental education and live cultural programming and creation is a human right. This is especially true living in one of the most expensive cities in the US. They offer an open air stage, indoor meeting space, children’s activity area, demonstration garden and 25 heirloom chickens and roosters to provide free concerts, art exhibits, hands-on environmental and artistic education to the community at large. Their activities are funded entirely by onsite fundraising and online donations, and their audiences reflect the racial, ethnic and age diversity of San Francisco and the Hunter’s Point neighborhood.
Richard Matthews
MCM
+1 203-644-2328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube