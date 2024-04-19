3th Wine and Jazz Festival: The 2024 Celebration of Jazz and Wine by the Corrieira Wine Club

The Corrieira Wine Club is delighted to extend a warm invitation to wine and jazz lovers for the inaugural Wine and Jazz Festival 2024!

LISBOA, PORTUGAL, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corrieira Wine Club is delighted to extend a warm invitation to wine and jazz lovers for the inaugural Wine and Jazz Festival 2024, promising an exciting experience for all ages. As the third edition of this event, the Wine and Jazz Festival marks a yearly milestone in Corrieira Wine Club's calendar to fostering community and inclusivity. This year we will move from the Quinta to the iconic Village Underground Lisbon, this two-day event invites guests to appreciate a fusion of fine wines and captivating jazz performances, creating unforgeǭable moments.

From the soulful bassline of Francesco Valente to the crying sounds of the trumpet from Johannes Krieger from Chibana Groove, the Wine and Jazz Festival offers something for everyone to enjoy. Aǭendees can immerse themselves in a world of sensory delights, where each sip of wine is perfectly complemented by the rhythm of jazz.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to our 3th edition of the Wine and Jazz Festival, where they can experience the magic of music and wine in this urban truly unique and fancy seǭing," says Jorg Lewerenz, Founder of Corrieira Wine Club. "Our choice of Village Underground Lisbon reflects our commitment to providing an unforgeǭable experience for our guests, and we look forward to sharing this celebration with the community."

Join us as we raise a glass to the harmonious fusion of jazz and wine at the Wine and Jazz Festival 2024.