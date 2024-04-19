Stewart Skloss and The Floodgate: Bridging San Antonio’s Past and Future

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The narrative of San Antonio is intertwined with the legacy of Stewart Skloss, whose deep-rooted connection shapes the ethos of this modern residential tower. The Floodgate, located at 143 East Commerce Street, near the historic floodgates of the San Antonio River Walk and the San Fernando Cathedral, The Floodgate is not just a building—it is a symbol of the city's dynamic growth and its rich historical heritage (Floodgate Brochure Link).

"Real estate and the study of influential figures who have reshaped communities have always captivated me. As soon as I turned 18, I embarked on my journey into this field by pursuing my real estate license. Understanding that my work continues a family legacy initiated by Juan Curbelo and carried on through John Smith has profoundly enriched my dedication and interest. This heritage not only deepens my commitment but also instills a profound purpose in my efforts, driving me to make significant contributions to the development of urban environments while respecting historical values." — Stewart Skloss

Juan Curbelo, hailing from the Canary Islands, and Stewart Skloss’s 9th Great-Grandfather, is one of the builders of the San Fernando Cathedral. He set the foundation that Skloss now builds upon. The cathedral, located merely two blocks from The Floodgate, stands as a pivotal part of the city's cultural and spiritual identity, echoing from its origins to the present day.

Much of the historic development of Main Plaza can be contributed to John Smith, Stewart Skloss’s 4th Great-Grandfather. The early mayor of San Antonio transformed the area into a center for leadership and commerce for future generations. Skloss’s involvement in The Floodgate project is a direct continuation of this historical lineage, linking him and his work to the city’s enduring legacy.

The Floodgate stands as a testament to modern architectural brilliance and innovation, with an expected occupancy date in May of this year. Keller Henderson (www.kellerhenderson.com), the developer at the helm, has masterfully crafted a building that seamlessly integrates future-forward design with a nod to the historical context of its location. Featuring 63 distinctively designed units, including exquisite penthouses and a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom ultra-luxurious apartments, The Floodgate delivers an unmatched living experience.

Central to the appeal of The Floodgate is its plan to incorporate a signature restaurant. Situated to enhance the western end of the River Walk and next to the Esquire Tavern—the oldest bar in San Antonio—this 10,000-square-foot venue, spanning two levels with private terraces, serves as a stage for culinary brilliance. Designed to attract top-tier restaurateurs, it offers a distinctive chance to enrich San Antonio's vibrant culinary scene. This opportunity extends beyond mere occupancy; it's an invitation to be integral to a legacy, to establish a restaurant that reflects San Antonio's elegance and essence.

Overseeing the brokerage alongside Eva Horton at Newmark (www.nmrk.com), Stewart Skloss brings a unique blend of professional expertise and personal history to the project. The Floodgate, designed by Rhode Partners, is set to transform San Antonio's skyline with its ultra-modern, hexagonal structure, offering unparalleled views and luxury. This distinctive architectural choice not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the building but also ensures that each residence within boasts a unique layout and perspective on the cityscape. The strategic positioning and innovative design of The Floodgate serve as a vibrant centerpiece in the heart of San Antonio, symbolizing a perfect blend of the city’s rich history and its forward-looking aspirations.

This venture represents more than mere business—it embodies a passion-driven endeavor that celebrates San Antonio's heritage and its potential for future growth. Stewart Skloss and Eva Horton are not just leasing space; they are curating an experience, a fusion of luxury, history, and culinary artistry, aimed at captivating the imaginations of chefs and patrons alike.

For Stewart Skloss, The Floodgate project is a continuation of a legacy that spans centuries. It's a poetic continuation of his family's story, rooted deeply in the history of San Antonio. This link between the past and present is manifest in every aspect of The Floodgate, from its unique architectural design to the intended cultural contributions of its spaces.