The Science Behind "Postdiabetic": How It’s Possible to Reverse Diabetes
This pioneering book presents a groundbreaking approach to managing & potentially reversing Type 2 diabetes & is rapidly gaining support among health experts.
With 1 in 3 Americans being prediabetic, the significance of "Postdiabetic" is profound. Dive in this book and elevate your overall health, brain function, and long-term cognitive well-being.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Postdiabetic," a pioneering book co-authored by Eric Edmeades and Dr. Ruben Ruiz, presents a groundbreaking approach to managing and potentially reversing Type 2 diabetes. The book is rapidly gaining support among health experts and offers practical, scientifically validated advice on overcoming this chronic disease through diet and lifestyle modifications.
— Jim Kwik
At the heart of "Postdiabetic" is a compelling argument against the long-held belief that Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong condition. The book clearly defines how significant dietary changes and lifestyle adjustments can rectify the root causes of diabetes, namely poor nutritional habits, physical inactivity, and insulin resistance.
Jim Kwik, a New York Times bestselling author, underscores the book’s importance, stating, “With 1 in 3 Americans being prediabetic, the significance of "Postdiabetic" is profound. Dive in this book and elevate your overall health, brain function, and long-term cognitive well-being.”
"Postdiabetic" challenges outdated paradigms and showcases a path to diabetes reversal that is accessible to millions.
By addressing factors like excessive fat in the liver and pancreas and improving the body's insulin functionality, the methodology laid out promises a return to normal glucose levels and a reduced dependence on medications.
Edmeades explains, "Our book provides a hopeful, effective strategy for those struggling with Type 2 diabetes. It's about more than just managing symptoms—it's about tackling the underlying causes through sustainable, healthy practices."
Multiple studies and expert opinions back the approaches recommended in "Postdiabetic." Notable research from Newcastle University highlights the effectiveness of calorie reduction and weight management in reversing diabetes, affirming the book's stance that transformational health changes can control and potentially reverse diabetes. This book is not only a manual for individuals fighting diabetes but also a beacon of hope, advocating for a shift towards more holistic, preventive health care practices. It is an essential resource for anyone committed to improving their health and combating diabetes naturally.
About Eric Edmeades and Dr. Ruben Ruiz:
Eric Edmeades is an internationally recognized health and wellness expert, known for his innovative approaches in evolutionary biology and nutritional anthropology. Dr. Ruben Ruiz is a medical professional specializing in diabetes treatment and prevention. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of helping individuals achieve better health outcomes.
About "Postdiabetic":
"Postdiabetic" is an influential book that offers a new perspective on managing and potentially reversing Type 2 diabetes. Co-authored by Eric Edmeades and Dr. Ruben Ruiz, this publication challenges conventional wisdom by demonstrating that diabetes can be addressed through fundamental changes in diet and lifestyle. The book builds on extensive research and practical strategies that focus on eliminating insulin resistance, improving dietary habits, and increasing physical activity to restore the body's natural ability to regulate blood sugar levels. "Postdiabetic" serves as a guide for individuals seeking to reclaim their health from diabetes, providing actionable advice and a hopeful outlook for millions affected by the condition. With endorsements from leading health experts and success stories from those who have embraced its methods, "Postdiabetic" is setting a new standard in the approach to diabetes care and wellness.
Sources:
American Diabetes Association (ADA): Provides comprehensive information on diabetes care, research updates, and guidelines. diabetes.org
https://rb.gy/jceope
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Offers statistics, fact sheets, and management tips for diabetes. cdc.gov/diabetes
PubMed Central (PMC): A free full-text archive of biomedical and life sciences journal literature at the U.S. National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine. ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/
The Lancet: Publishes high-impact medical research and reviews. Articles on diabetes and related metabolic disorders can be found through their search feature. thelancet.com
Diabetes UK: Offers a wealth of resources on diabetes research and lifestyle advice for managing and potentially reversing Type 2 diabetes. diabetes.org.uk
Diabetic Reversal Institute
Elliott Pittman
MCM
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube