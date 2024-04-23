Zipline “Delivers Excellence Again,” Announces General Availability of Comprehensive Learning Module for Retail Brands

Zipline's Learning module, beta-tested with brands like American Eagle Outfitters & Alo Yoga, is now open to all retailers for frontline training.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, renowned for its robust operations platform utilized by top retail brands including Sephora, American Eagle Outfitters, and L.L.Bean, announces the official launch and general availability of its new learning module, Zipline Learning.

Initially introduced in a successful beta phase, this innovative module is now available to all retailers eager to elevate their workforce training capabilities.

Zipline Learning is expertly designed to integrate seamlessly with daily communications and tasks, creating a cohesive learning environment directly within a store employee’s operational workflow. This integration ensures that frontline employees receive continual professional development opportunities without disrupting their daily responsibilities.

Key Features of Zipline Learning Include:

- Unified Learning and Operations: Merges training materials with daily tasks and communications in one accessible platform, simplifying day-to-day activities for store teams.

- Dynamic Learning Opportunities: Facilitates real-time, engaging educational experiences accessible directly on the sales floor via mobile devices, catering to the unique pace and needs of retail environments.

- Customizable Educational Paths: Supports varied learning requirements with adaptable tools for onboarding, skill enhancement, and compliance across different retail roles and hierarchical levels.

Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Zipline, shared her enthusiasm for the release, stating, "With Zipline Learning, we are fulfilling our commitment to enrich the retail workplace. This tool empowers employees by blending education seamlessly into their workday, fostering a well-informed, highly skilled workforce that feels connected and valued."

Retailers such as Russell Cellular, a wireless retailer with over 700 locations throughout the U.S., have already experienced significant benefits from the early adoption of Zipline Learning. Ben Winterton, Retail Training Manager at Russell Cellular, remarked, "Zipline [is] delivering excellence again! The new Learning platform, woven into the tapestry of communications and tasks, adds beauty to an already wonderful product!

Our Training team is thrilled to have interactive courses and resources that keep our retail team ahead of product launches, best practices, and procedure updates. This ensures we deliver on our mission statement of Providing the best wireless experience to every customer every time at every Russell Cellular location."

For more information, to schedule a demo, or to request a press kit, please contact Dan Parker at dan.parker@zipline.inc or visit Zipline's website (https://getzipline.com).

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading operational platform that top retailers rely on to bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By combining communications, task management, learning, and insights into a single platform, Zipline helps align and inspire store teams globally. Recognized by CB Insights among the top 100 B2B retail tech companies, Zipline continues to drive operational excellence and high adoption rates, with a 92% average team adoption of the software. For more information, please visit: https://getzipline.com.