Panama Pacific International Exposition Celebrations Begin at Osaka World Expo

OSAKA, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From April 13th to 17th, 2024, the PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION SOCIETY、PANAMA CANAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY、PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION COMMITTEE、PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION ASSOCIATION participated in a series of celebratory events in Japan to mark the one-year countdown to the 2025 World Expo. These events not only enthusiastically celebrated the upcoming world-class exhibition but also commemorated the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition. This convergence of history and modernity aims to foster academic exchanges and industrial innovation, presenting a global audience with a festival of culture and technology.

April 13, 2025, marks exactly one year until the opening of the Osaka Kansai World Expo, which will be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay for six months.

In a video address delivered at a ceremony in Tokyo on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated, "Let us work together to create a future-oriented World Expo and make it a success."

The themes of this event include health, international exchange, climate environment, and sustainable development, attracting professionals and delegates from around the world.

The Panama Pacific International Exposition offers businesses a platform to showcase their achievements in sustainable development and superior products. This opportunity encourages companies to adhere to sustainable principles, drive innovation, and enhance product quality, thereby making greater contributions to society and the environment. Such efforts not only guide companies toward a more prosperous and sustainable future but also inject new vitality and momentum into global sustainable development.

Delegates visited the Kinkaku-ji in Kyoto on the 15th for academic exchanges. It's noteworthy that the Japan Pavilion at the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition was a replica of Kinkaku-ji, rich in historical and cultural significance.

Tiens Group, as a company with international influence, also participated in this grand event, reflecting their high regard and commitment to global activities and issues. During the celebration, representatives from Tiens Group engaged in discussions with global professionals on important topics such as health, international exchange, climate environment, and sustainable development, sharing Tiens Group's achievements and experiences in these areas.