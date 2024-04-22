Terence Mauri: the Mind Behind the Movement Transforming the Future of Leadership

Mauri challenges business leaders that not taking a risk is a risk when uncertainty is high

The future isn’t just about tech or trends. It's about mindsets and voices, too.” — Terence Mauri

NYC, NY, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinkers50, the global ranking authority of top management thinkers, has described Terence Mauri as “an influential and outspoken thinker on the future of leadership.” Mauri, a world-leading expert speaker and author, advises business leaders through disruptive change that leads to long-term growth and resilience.

Mauri shapes the discourse around future readiness to navigate ever-changing contexts and seize the future boldly. His upcoming book, “The Upside of Disruption: The Path to Leading and Thriving in the Unknown,” provides a roadmap for unlocking new levels of value creation and innovation from accelerating disruptions in supply chains, talent scarcity, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Today’s leadership demands courage to rethink leadership for the co-intelligence age. The future isn’t just about tech or trends but also mindsets and voices. Let’s not waste one of the biggest reframing moments in our lifetimes. When volatility is high, not taking a risk is a risk,” declares Mauri.

Mauri envisions equipping leaders with the mindsets and tools to turn barriers into breakthroughs. His research shows that 93% of leaders expect significant disruption in supply, talent, and capital markets in 2024. However, only 27% of these leaders believe they possess the right mindsets, cultures, and capabilities to effectively manage the potential benefits of such disruptions.

Mauri’s work emphasizes the growing necessity to rapidly acquire new skills in what he calls “the Co-Intelligence Era,” where AI will be a collaborative partner in the workplace.

“The future of leadership isn’t just about return on investment. It’s about return on intelligence, too. I call it human maximization: proactive, pro-learning, pro-change, and pro-growth. I aim to offer breakthrough insights and strategies necessary for seizing the upside of disruption,” Mauri commented during a recent global speaking tour.

About Terence Mauri

Terence Mauri is a world-leading expert and speaker on the future of leadership, artificial intelligence, and disruption. As the founder of the future-trends think tank Hack Future Lab and a highly acclaimed author, Mauri is leading a movement for leaders to discuss turning disruption into a tailwind for rethinking leadership for a post-AI world.