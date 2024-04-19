Submit Release
Free Pesticide Disposal Locations Across Idaho

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Pesticide Disposal Program announced pesticide disposal locations across the state the week of April 22.

 

The ISDA Pesticide Disposal Program provides free and safe disposal of unusable or unwanted pesticides. The program is open to homeowners, farmers, dealers and professional applicators. Spring locations and dates include:

 

Nez Perce County Fairgrounds – April 23 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Canyon County / Pickles Butte Landfill – April 25 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

 

ISDA pesticide disposal sites will take most pesticides including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or anything ending with “cide.” No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil will be accepted. Loads exceeding 1,000 pounds must be pre-registered online.

 

To pre-register loads exceeding 1,000 pounds and for spring and fall locations and dates, visit agri.idaho.gov/main/pesticides/#Pesticide-Disposal-Program or call (208) 332-8628.

 

Contact:

Sydney Kennedy

Public Information Officer

sydney.kennedy@isda.idaho.gov

(208) 332-8507

